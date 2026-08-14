Morning Digest: City leaders and Downtown Cleveland Inc. teaming up to bring new grocery options downtown

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, August 14, and here is what you need to know.

City leaders and Downtown Cleveland Inc. team up to bring new grocery options downtown

It's been a challenge finding fresh groceries in Downtown Cleveland after the recent closure of Heinen's. However, city leaders and Downtown Cleveland Incorporated are teaming up to find a solution. This morning, Elizabeth VanMetre is going to share with us their new plan and potential options to close the grocery store gap in the heart of the city.

Akron police union claims mayor seeking to fire officer over 2024 fatal shooting

This morning, the president of Akron's police union is claiming the mayor wants to fire one of the city's police officers over the death of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker. Tucker was shot and killed by Officer Davon Fields on Thanksgiving night in 2024. A grand jury declined to indict Fields for murder. A spokesman for the mayor says that back in June, two officers were presented with notices of disciplinary charges and pre-disciplinary hearings were held this month. At this time, final charges have not been filed.

Browns hit the road to face Bears in preseason opener

The end of summer is near, and that means football season is back. The Browns are on the road to take on the Chicago Bears in their first preseason game. Earlier this week, the team named Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback for the game. Shedeur Sanders is expected to play during the third quarter. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Speed bumps slow drag racing on Mansfield's Miracle Mile

Speed bumps placed along a Mansfield road on weekends this summer have significantly reduced dangerous drag racing on a stretch known as the Miracle Mile. The city has been installing the bumps along Park Avenue on Friday nights, then removing them during the day so regular drivers are not impacted. Officials say drivers were hitting speeds of 100 mph on the road before the program began. The racing had led to noise complaints and deadly crashes. The weekend speed bump program will end in September. The bumps could return next summer if drag racing resumes.

Props and Pistons Festival

Akron's annual air show is coming up Aug. 15 to Aug. 16 at the Akron-Fulton Airport. The Props and Pistons Festival is held by Inspire Aviation, a Wadsworth nonprofit that works to provide aviation and STEM educational opportunities for the public. Its main goal is to expose the public to aircraft displays and aviation-related topics. Meteorologist Trent Magill is live this morning with a preview.

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Traffic impact

The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the ramp from Interstate 77 southbound to Opportunity Corridor Boulevard today. The ramp will be closed through mid-October. The detour is I-77 southbound to Harvard Avenue to I-77 northbound to Opportunity Corridor Boulevard.

The Feast of the Assumption is taking place this weekend in Little Italy. The City of Cleveland Heights said Mayfield Road will be completely closed to through traffic at the top of the hill near Kenilworth Road during the event.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.