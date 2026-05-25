MORNING DIGEST: City of Green remembers 13-year-old killed in last year's Memorial Day parade

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, May 25, and here is what you need to know.

City of Green remembers 13-year-old killed in last year's Memorial Day parade

This Memorial Day, many communities will be remembering those who served and paid the ultimate price. The city of Green is also remembering a 13-year-old boy killed at the end of last year's parade. Matthew Schultz fell off a float and was ran over by a trailer during the city's memorial day parade. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, will be live this morning to explain what safety experts say about preventing tragedies like this.

Five Cleveland police officers injured in shooting

This morning, five Cleveland police officers are recovering after a shooting led to a pursuit Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the 5200 block of Fleet Avenue after a man in his 30s was shot multiple times. As officers were investigating the shooting scene, they saw a car circling the area. The 24-year-old began shooting and believe the man fired several shots at the officers before fleeing the scene. The 24-year-old tried to leave on foot, but was taken into police custody.

Cavs take on the New York Knicks in game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to keep their season alive by defeating the New York Knicks in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs are down 3-0 in the series, and no team in NBA history has ever come back from that. However, the Cavs still believe they can

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio through 9 a.m., with visibility near zero in spots. Lots of sun into the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.