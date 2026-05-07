Morning Digest: City says million-dollar sinkhole to be fixed by May 16th

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, May 7th, and here is what you need to know.

City says million-dollar sinkhole to be fixed by May 16th

We now know why a massive sinkhole in downtown Cleveland is taking so long to fix. The gaping hole at West Third and Saint Clair has been open since March 8th. City officials say repairs will cost about $1 million. The money will come from a contingency fund. Councilwoman Stephanie Howse-Jones tells our Mike Holden aging infrastructure is to blame. Crews had to navigate nine different utilities to find the source of the problem. The city expects to finish repairs and reopen the intersection by May 16. That is just in time for the Cleveland Marathon.

Cedar Point roundabout to open tomorrow ahead of park opening

If you are heading to Cedar Point for opening day this weekend, your drive will look a little different. The city of Sandusky is opening a new roundabout tomorrow at Cedar Point Drive and Cleveland Road. It replaces a three-way intersection that had a history of crashes. This is the first of five roundabouts planned for Route 6 corridor. While the roundabout will be ready for amusement park traffic, drivers should still expect delays. Crews still need to install permanent signs and lighting at the new roundabout. The state will build the four other roundabouts along the corridor once a contractor is chosen.

What’s next for Lorain City Schools after their levy passed?

With Lorain City Schools passing their school levy, the big question right now is what’s next. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Lorain City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham who is grateful for the community support. If Issue 5 had failed, the district would’ve been facing another $4 to $8 million in cuts. This—after leaders already cut $17 million from next year’s budget. Yesterday, district leaders were in meetings to discuss specifics about which services, staff, and programs will be saved. Dr. Graham says more information will be released at the school board meeting on Monday. He also says this is the first time the district has passed a levy since 2012.

Barberton City Schools face fiscal emergency

In Barberton, the superintendent of the Summit County district says it will likely go into fiscal emergency after voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax proposal to fund the schools. If that happens -- an oversight committee would watch over financial decisions. Just last week, we told you Barberton is already cutting 87 positions -- including teachers, aides, and administrative positions. The superintendent says the district will now consider pay to play for sports and possibly eliminating some extra curricular activities.

World Password Day

Today is World Password Day and we want to make sure your password is protected. The goal of the day is to encourage individuals and organizations to prioritize password security -- by using strong, unique passwords and two-factor authentication. But we are also learning this morning that traditional passwords our dying. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to cyber security expert Alex Hamerstone with Trusted SEC. He says there is a movement toward passkeys which are a passwordless login that uses biometrics like fingerprints and facial recognition to sign into apps and websites.

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Traffic impact

The Bunts Road Project in Lakewood continues. Starting today, the southbound lanes of Bunts Road will be closed between Madison Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. The closure will last May 7th through the 12th, and crews will only close the road between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In Summit County, the ramp from Ghent Road eastbound to I-77 north will be closed. The detour is Ghent Road to Route 18 to I-77 north. The ramp should reopen tomorrow.

Crews continue to do overnight work on the ramps from I-71 to I-480. The I-71 north ramp to I-480 west will be closed nightly until Sunday, May 9th. The ramp will be closed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.