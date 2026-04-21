Morning Digest: Classes canceled today after student fatally shot herself 

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, April 21st, and here is what you need to know.

Classes canceled after Valley Forge High School student fatally shot herself

Valley Forge and Normandy High Schools will be closed today and tomorrow after a Valley Forge High School student fatally shot herself in the cafeteria on Monday. Police said the student, who was 18 years old and whose name has not been released, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. Though classes are canceled, Parma City School District will be offering counseling to students in need.

Rocky River wants to make confusing intersection safer

Rocky River is looking at making some changes to a busy intersection right off of Interstate 90. The city says there have been dozens of crashes at the intersection of I-90, Hilliard Boulevard, Westway Drive and Gasser Boulevard over the last few years and they want to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians. The city says there's a lot of confusion at the intersection because of the way the road bends and curves. Pedestrians have also expressed their concerns. Some believe the crosswalks are too long and not enough time is given to them to cross. They will discuss the possible changes at a public meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Rocky River City Hall.

Summit County schools hosting forum tonight on state legislation impact

School districts throughout Summit County are hosting a community forum tonight at Firestone Community Learning Center to highlight what they say are threats to public education. Elected officials who represent districts throughout the county, along with Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and state legislators, will provide attendees with information on school funding, EdChoice vouchers and proposed state legislation that could impact public schools. Participating districts include Akron, Copley-Fairlawn, Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, Manchester, Mogadore, Stow-Munroe Falls, Tallmadge and Twinsburg. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the program to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Cavs take 2-0 series lead against Raptors

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, James Harden added 28, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 115-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. The Cavs will now head to Toronto for game 3 on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

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Traffic impact

King Memorial Road over I-90 in Lake County is now closed until September. The detour is Johnny Cake Road to Chilicothe Road to Little Mountain Road.

East 14th Street between Carnegie Avenue and Community College Avenue in Cleveland is open to northbound traffic only through Wednesday. Drivers wishing to travel south will need to take Carnegie Avenue to East 22nd Street to Orange Avenue.

Contraflow lanes are now in place along Interstate 90 between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street on the eastbound side. Drivers needing to exit between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street will need to keep right, and those wanting to continue along I-90 eastbound will need to keep to the left two lanes. The lanes will be in place until November.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.