Morning Digest: Classes resume today at Normandy and Valley Forge High Schools

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, April 24th, and here is what you need to know.

Classes resume today at Normandy and Valley Forge High Schools

Many parents and students in the Parma City School District say they’re still looking for clearer answers from school leaders. During Thursday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Scott Hunt rolled out a new plan that will increase staffing and security presence across the district. At Valley Forge High School, Hunt said more officers will be outside the school and inside the building too. He also said the district will conduct a thorough review of all safety and security protocols to see where improvements can be made. The district is offering a modified and optional schedule for Valley Forge High School students before fully returning on Monday.

NFL draft continues tonight here in News 5

The Cleveland Browns made two picks Thursday night as the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off in Pittsburgh. In Round 1, the Browns traded their #6 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns receive the #9, #74 and #148 picks. The Browns chose offensive tackle Spencer Fano in their first pick of the evening. Fano, who played for University of Utah, was the 9th overall pick. Later in Round 1, the Browns selected wide receiver KC Concepcion, from Texas A&M, in the 24th overall pick. Round 2 and 3 will resume at 7 p.m. tonight on News 5. The Browns have the 39th overall pick in Round 2 and the 70th and 74th picks in Round 3.

One year of tracking grocery prices

For the past year, News 5 Cleveland has tracked the prices of everyday grocery staples across Northeast Ohio, comparing costs at major stores week after week to help shoppers stretch their budgets. After dozens of store visits and hundreds of price checks, one trend became clear: while some prices rose and fell dramatically, the biggest factor in what shoppers pay often came down to where they shop. Few grocery items drew more attention than eggs.

Submetering companies must be regulated like utilities

The Ohio Supreme Court is closing a loophole that increased costs for tenants. Angela O'Brien with the Ohio Consumers' Counsel tells Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank renters who are billed from a third party will now get fair pricing, protection against shutoffs, and access to assistance programs. PUCO will create new rules for submetering companies in the coming months. Submetering provider Nationwide Energy Partners sent News 5 a statement saying it disagrees with the court's ruling, but it will continue to work with state regulators.

Drug Take Back Day is tomorrow

It's time to check your cabinets for unused or expired medication. Tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. The event provides a safe and anonymous way to dispose of drugs and prevent misuse. Both prescription and over-the-counter medication can be dropped off at participating pharmacies, hospitals and police stations across Northeast Ohio. Some sites will also have overdose prevention supplies.

Helium shortage hitting local party stores

Party stores are being impacted by a helium problem as War in Iran continues. Everything Party in Streetsboro is a party planning and décor business. Owner Unique Bell tells us they get half of their profits from helium balloons. Bell said when it was time to restock, she was told by her local supplier they didn’t have any helium for them and referred them to another supplier. While Bell was able to get a helium tank, she said she doesn’t like the uncertainty.

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Your forecast

It’s a summery Friday, with the 80s returning for many, along with evening storms. Most should weaken as they approach, but an isolated severe storm is possible to the west, west of the Elyria and Mansfield areas.

Traffic impact

Contraflow lanes along Interstate 90 will open this morning. The lanes will allow eastbound traffic to travel on the westbound side, and the lanes will span from Wagar Road to West 73rd Street. Drivers wishing to continue along Interstate 90 will need to stay in the left two lanes, and the right two lanes will be for drivers needing to use one of the exits between Wagar and West 73rd. These lanes will be in place until November of this year.

This weekend, the ramp from I-90 westbound to I-77 south will be closed. ODOT will close the ramp tonight at 11, and it will reopen Sunday at noon. The detour will be I-90 west to West 41st Street/West 44th Street to I-90 east to I-490 east to I-77 south.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.