MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland cracking down on car break-ins, New push to restore WCSB radio

Cleveland cracking down on car break-ins

Countless car break-ins and thefts have caused major stress AND frustration for drivers in Cleveland. We're talking recent incidents reported in places like Downtown, Tremont, Ohio City, University Circle/Little Italy, Gordon Square and the Detroit Shoreway area... Cleveland police says they continue to make arrests and are beefing up patrols. While police continue to investigate, News 5's Mike Holden is taking a closer look at the issue and how drivers are working to protect themselves.

Cleveland City Council urges CSU to restore WCSB radio

Cleveland City Council members are taking a stand against a new partnership between Cleveland State University and Ideastream Public Media. During Monday night’s meeting, City Council passed an emergency resolution supporting students and station members working to regain access to the 89.3 FM frequency. There's also a planned protest at 3 p.m. this afternoon at the student center plaza.

Judge temporarily blocks NIL ban in Ohio

High school student athletes here in Ohio can begin benefiting from their name, image and likeness, for now. A Franklin County Judge has temporarily blocked a state ban on high schoolers cashing in on NIL deals. In her ruling, the judge called OHSAA’s policy outdated. In a statement, the OHSAA says it anticipated the judge’s ruling and will issue further guidance to schools this week.

Lakewood elementary school to close in 2027

The Lakewood Board of Education has voted to approve Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki’s recommendation to repurpose Lincoln Elementary School into a newly created preschool Early Learning Center, effective for the 2027–2028 school year. The plan also includes the reassignment of several specialized learning programs to new locations across the District to better support student needs.

Remains identified as missing man from Stark County

Investigators have identified human remains as Ryan Godbey, more than three months after a person was charged with Ryan's murder. Ryan's remains were found on July 23rd in a remote wooded area in southern Stark County. But Canton police say detectives couldn't positively identify Ryan until the results of a DNA test conducted by the Ohio BCI came back yesterday.

