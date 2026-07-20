Morning Digest: Cleveland families fear more violent street takeovers are on the way

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, July 20, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland families fear more violent street takeovers are on the way

People living on Cleveland’s east side are calling for stronger enforcement and a long-term fix after a series of Fourth of July weekend street takeovers that led to gunfire, property damage and fear throughout several neighboring streets. Several neighbors who contacted News 5 described the gatherings as “sheer chaos,” saying hundreds of people flooded residential streets, trapping families in their homes and turning what began as a holiday celebration into something very dangerous. Many of them tell us they're worried this is bound to happen again.

'Bullets don't have eyes.'

Cleveland mom gets results after son fell in uncovered hole

A Cleveland mother is getting results after her son fell into an uncovered hole on Steve Harvey Way. City of Cleveland crews filled the hole and replaced it with a new sidewalk. We first introduced viewers to Brandy Blackmon last month. She asked for help after a contractor left the hole open following a construction project. The city gave that contractor a Memorial Day deadline to fix it. When the company missed the deadline, the city stepped in to fix the public safety hazard. Blackmon is relieved the street is safe, but she still wants answers from the contractor. The city says it will try to hold the contractor financially responsible for the repairs. The company has not responded to a request for comment.

City of Cleveland fixes hole along Steve Harvey Way

U.S. launches new round of attacks against Iran

The U.S. Military conducted a new round of airstrikes overnight targeting Iran after announcing the death of another American service member. Iran responded by launching an attack targeting Bahrain, the home of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, and Kuwait. The latest attacks again showed how, step by step, the U.S. and Iran have inched closer to all-out war as last month's interim deal meant to permanently end the fighting has crumbled and shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled.

Husband expected to be in court following suspicious death of Westlake woman

Today, the husband of Michele Feather, 57, is set to make his first appearance inside Rocky River Municipal Court after his wife died from a suspicious head injury. Police say the husband called 911 on Friday. He told dispatchers she was unresponsive and he didn't know why. She was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries on Saturday.

Guardians kick off series against Twins with 'Christmas in July' celebration

Today, the Cleveland Guardians are continuing their homestand starting a new series against the Minnesota Twins. Tonight is special because you can celebrate Christmas in July at Progressive Field. If you purchase a special ticket, you will get a snow globe featuring Slider. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

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Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

Starting today, the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the intersection of State Route 94, State Route 585, and State Route 604 in Wayne County. The current two-way stop intersection will be converted into a single lane roundabout.

The detour for State Route 585 and State Route 604 will be to take State Route 57 north to I-76 eastbound to State Route 94 south to State Route 585 and reverse.

For State Route 94, the detour will be to take U.S. 30 west to State Route 57 north to I-76 east bound to State Route 94 and reverse.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.