Morning Digest: Cleveland man says he found head in suitcase, police find second body nearby

Cleveland man says he found head in suitcase

Cleveland police are investigating after two bodies were found in a playground near Ginn Academy. Officers were called to the area of East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue Monday night by a neighbor who said he found a head in a suitcase. When police officers arrived, they found a second body nearby. Both deaths are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Trial begins today for mother accused of drowning 4-year-old son

The trial will begin this morning for the woman accused of throwing her 4-year-old son into a lake where he drowned. Ruth Miller is charged with murder assault, child endangering and domestic violence. She told investigators she threw her son into Atwood Lake to prove her faith in god. Miller later loaded her three older children into a golf cart and drove them into the lake as well. Miller’s attorneys have argued that she was suffering from severe mental illness. Rather than face a jury, she has opted for a bench trial, which means the judge alone will decide her fate.

Geauga County woman loses thousands in online scam

A Geauga County woman is sharing her heartbreaking story as part of our National Consumer Protection Week coverage here on Good Morning Cleveland. Her family reached out to Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank desperate to get her story out there. Karen, who doesn't want her face shown or last name used found a recipe for scallops online. When she clicked on it, a message on the screen gave her a number to call. Karen thought she was dealing with Microsoft to fix her computer but then things quickly escalated. That's because the person on the other end of the phone said her Social Security number was compromised as well as her savings account. But there was a plan to protect her cash. At the time, it all seemed legit. So much so, after weeks of communication back-and-forth, Karen wired her entire savings on the person she thought was a detective. Karen was so convinced -- friends and family who suspected she was being scammed could not get through to her. It was a visit from a Geauga County sheriff's deputy that finally opened Karen's eyes to what truly was going on.

Evan Mobley bobblehead night

You'll need the caffeine today since tonight's home game for the Cavs is a big one. The team is taking on Detroit Pistons who are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena. As a thank you to every fan that attends tonight's game, they'll get to take home an exclusive Evan Mobley bobblehead! Mobley was named the 2024-25 defensive player of the year. He's the first Cavs player to ever win that award!

