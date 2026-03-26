Morning Digest: Temps soaring, fueling damaging thunderstorms this evening

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, March 26th, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland mom accused of killing her daughters to appear in court

A Cleveland woman is set to be arraigned this morning for allegedly killing her 2 daughters, and partially burying them in suitcases near her home. Aliyah Henderson is due in court at 8:30 a.m. on multiple counts of aggravated murder and kidnapping. It comes just one day after her daughters were laid to rest. At Mount Sinai Friendship United, 10-year-old Amor Wilson and 8-year-old Mila Chatman were remembered as princesses, who made ordinary moments, magical. The girls' father's spoke during the service, saying they fought to protect their daughters, but were ignored by the system.

Tow truck towing vehicle hit by another car on I-90 WB in Cleveland

We are following breaking news from overnight. A tow-truck towing a vehicle was hit by another car around 1:15 a.m. this morning on I-90 WB at East 72nd street.Cleveland EMS told us overnight the 54-year-old tow truck driver was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition.The driver of the car who hit the truck did not need to be taken to the hospital. We are working to learn more.

Family speaks out after Copley-Fairlawn City Schools student was left asleep on a bus

A mother is speaking out this morning after her 6-year-old child was left asleep on a bus at the end of a morning route. Copley-Fairlawn City School District officials fired the bus driver for reportedly not completing a safety check. Under Ohio law and district policy, drivers must walk to the back of the bus and check each seat to ensure no students remain on board. The district also requires drivers to scan sensors installed at the rear of buses at the end of each route. The incident occurred on the morning of March 12 during an elementary route. In a letter to families dated March 24, Superintendent Aimee Kirsch said a student fell asleep and remained on the bus after the route ended.

Concerns over proposed Cleveland Clinic trauma center

Today, local faith leaders are calling on Cleveland Clinic to respond to concerns about plans to add a level one trauma center to its main campus. The clinic announced those plans earlier this year saying it will help fill a gap in their care services. The Clergy Cabinet of Interfaith Health Leaders sent a letter to the clinic in February expressing concerns about impact to the community, and the city's other two trauma centers. They did not get a response. so today, they're calling on the clinic to open a dialogue, and provide clarity on the decision. In a statement, Cleveland Clinic said: "we care deeply about our patients and the communities we serve, and that commitment guides every decision we make." The group will be holding their meeting at 1 p.m. outside of the main campus building.

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Your forecast

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Traffic impact

Construction is set to start in Streetsboro tomorrow along State Route 14 and State Route 43. The intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43 will be down to one lane in each direction. Left hand turns will not be allowed. The only exemption is if you're headed north on State Route 43 and want to turn left onto State Route 14 or State Route 303. This closure will allow crews to begin to completely replace the pavement along both roads. For drivers wanting to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43, you'll need to take Market Square Drive onto State Route 43 or State Route 14.

Also, Ranch Road at State Route 303 is closing on Friday. Crews will be installing a traffic signal at this intersection to improve traffic flow. If you normally use Ranch Road at State Route 303, you'll need to take Superior Avenue to State Route 14 instead.

The ramp from McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound is set to close Monday as ODOT crews continue a rehabilitation project along the interstate between Rocky River and Cleveland. The ramp will be closed until June. In the meantime, drivers will have to use the entrance ramp on Warren Road.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.