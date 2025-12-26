MORNING DIGEST: Winter Weather Advisories in effect with the potential for ice in Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, Dec. 26, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland police investigate overnight east side incident

Clevealand police are investigating an incident that happened on the city's east side overnight. Our overnight news tracker was at the scene at St. Clair and East 187th street early this morning. Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5 that a 24-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At this time no information has been released as to what actually happened, or if there were any other injuries.

Man accused of deadly RTA red line shooting set to be arraigned this morning

This morning, the man accused of shooting and killing someone on the RTA's red line train earlier this month is set to be arraigned. Donnie Allen is being charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Benjamin Mccomas on the rapid back on Dec. 14. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Quick-thinking gas station clerk helps lead police to multi-state fraud investigation

A local gas station was quick on her feet, and her instincts led police to a multi-state fraud investigation. Westlake police say a man was using stolen credit card numbers on his phone to buy gift cards. Homeland security is now involved in this investigation. News 5 reporter, Tessa Ditirro will be live this morning to give us details on how police found the suspect.

Completed work at West Creek veterans basin draws concern at Parma memorial park

A West Creek Veterans basin in Parma's Veteran's memorial park is drawing some attention to it, and not in a good way. Crews took over the space and have finished the project. News 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be live this morning with an up-close view of what it took to make this happen.

Arkansas ticket wins $1.8 billion powerball jackpot, second-largest in U.S. history

Someone in Arkansas just became a billionaire. They matched every number in the $1.8 billion dollar jackpot. The last minute ticket sales made that the second-largest U.S lottery jackpot ever. Powerball says multiple jackpots have been won either on Christmas Eve on Christmas day but none of them have reached a billion dollars until now.

Your forecast

Rain heading our way most of the day but the big issue is this morning. Temps are warming but the ground warms slower. That mean rain falling onto frozen ground and object can create ice. The Power of 5 Meteorologists are tracking the ice potential.

Traffic impact

