MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland police investigating another rash of car break-ins

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, October 27th and here is what you need to know.

Bionca Ellis to be sentenced this morning for murder of 3-year-old boy

The woman who stabbed and killed a 3-year-old boy and injured his mother in a Giant Eagle parking lot in North Olmsted will learn her fate today. Bionca Ellis is scheduled to be sentenced later this morning. Earlier this month, Ellis was found guilty of all charges against her including aggravated murder and assault. The defense had entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity but ultimately the jury concluded she was not insane during the stabbing. Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court with Judge John J. Russo presiding.

Cleveland police investigate rash of car break-ins

A Cleveland neighborhood has been hit with more car break-ins.At least 37 cars had their windows shattered in the Ohio City neighborhood and Cleveland police are still looking for those responsible. Police said preliminary information indicates the suspects appear to be targeting cars for valuables and weapons.

Cruising season has come to an end in Cleveland

More than 100 people stepped off the Victory 1 ship into Cleveland on Sunday and onto a bus tour to the city’s landmarks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It capped off the biggest year ever for the port of Cleveland. This year, 53 ships brought about 8,700 people to the city. Each passenger spends about $150 per visit on dining, attractions and local experiences. That adds up to about $1.3 million.

All eyes on Trump’s meeting with China’s president later this week

The President continues his trip across Asia today. The main event is Thursday when President Trump and Xi Jinping are set to meet. It's a meeting that could produce a major trade deal between the two countries that may benefit farmers especially. The new developments from over the weekend that is creating optimism ahead of the talks.

High Kitchen and bath costs

New tariffs on imported cabinets, vanities and other key materials are set to drive up costs for contractors, which means homeowners could see higher remodeling bills. We'll show you some quick ways to save on a new kitchen or bathroom so you don't waste your money.

Mobley goes perfect at free throw line as Cavaliers edge Bucks 118-113

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, Evan Mobley added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Sunday night to win their home opener. Mobley was a career-best 12 for 12 on free throws along with eight rebounds and six assists. The last Cavaliers player to go perfect from the line when making 12 or more attempts was LeBron James on Nov. 5, 2014.

