Morning Digest: Cleveland Public Library workers accept new contract

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, August 27th, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland Public Library workers accept new contract

Workers secured a 15% wage increase and paid parental leave after nearly a year of negotiations. Cleveland Public Library workers have accepted a new three-year contract, averting a strike after almost a year of negotiations. The deal includes a 15% wage increase over the life of the contract. Workers will also receive four weeks of paid parental leave for the first time. The new contract takes effect immediately and includes retroactive pay dating back to January.

North Ridgeville schools says bus delays are improving

North Ridgeville City Schools is responding to concerns over transportation after a bumpy start to the school year left many parents reporting major delays getting kids to and from school. The district said a combination of short-staffing and technology challenges were to blame for the issues. This week, in a letter to families, the superintendent said the district is seeing improvements. The district is also assuring parents that students are safe and will always have a staff member present during any delays. 5 new bus drivers began this week. The district is also meeting with drivers to help them enter updates in the bus tracking app and review specific requests made by families.

Cleveland State students lose discounted transit pass

Cleveland State University students are scrambling for transportation after the U-Pass program was canceled just days before the start of the semester. The U-Pass gave students access to Greater Cleveland RTA routes for about $57 a semester. Students must now pay $95 a month for a standard pass. The university says a state law prevents it from charging all students equally for the service. One law student says the sudden change hurts commuters. Cleveland State is now offering a limited number of free five-ride passes to students in need. Two student organizations are teaming up this semester to find new transportation solutions.

Solon Facebook Marketplace sale turns into robbery

A Facebook Marketplace car sale in Solon turned into a robbery and a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Interstate 480, and now police are warning people to be careful about where they meet online buyers. Police say two men arrived at the Liberty Hills Apartments Saturday to test-drive a Chevy Impala. After agreeing on a price, investigators say one man pulled out a gun, demanded the title and keys, and took off in the car. Officers spotted the Impala on SOM Center Road, but the driver refused to stop, sped away, and crashed into two vehicles on I-480. An 18-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to comply. A 19-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries and faces pending charges.

Trump beef import plan draws pushback from ranchers, butchers

Trump plan to import foreign beef aims to lower grocery prices, but industry pushes back. President Donald Trump wants to import up to 300,000 metric tons of foreign beef over a 90-day period in an effort to bring down high grocery store prices. The imported meat would be priced 25% below market. Trump said the move is aimed at helping shoppers. But some in the beef industry are pushing back. Ranchers are currently working to rebuild herds after historic droughts, and the American Farm Bureau Federation sent an open letter asking the president to reconsider.

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Traffic impact

Several areas of Interstate 480 eastbound will be closed over the weekend. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the following closures will take place Friday night at 8 and will remain closed until Monday at 5 a.m.:



I-480 eastbound/local lanes/Valley View Bridge

Detour: 480 east/Valley View Bridge express lanes

I-480 eastbound exit ramp to Transportation Boulevard

Detour: I-480 eastbound to Granger Road to I-480 westbound to Transportation Boulevard

I-77 ramps to I-480 eastbound

Detour: I-480 westbound to Granger Road to I-480 eastbound



View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.