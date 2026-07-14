MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland Public Power to address costly holiday outages at town hall tonight

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, July 14, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland Public Power to address costly holiday outages at town hall tonight

Tonight, Cleveland Public Power will speak at a town hall meeting to address the recent outages that have caused businesses to lose thousands of dollars in inventory. Restaurants along Lorain Avenue went without power for more than 48 hours over the 4th of July weekend. Since coolers inside of the restaurants lost power, they were forced to throw the food out. The meeting will be at the Urban Community School at 6:00 p.m.

Tracking the heat, temperatures expected to hit the 90s at Fairport Harbor Beach

This morning, meteorologist Trent Magill will be live at Fairport Harbor Beach. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s today. Trent will be tracking the heat index that's coming later today.

Health experts warn of Cyclosporiasis surge

Health experts have issued a warning of a surge in cyclosporiasis, which is an intestinal illness. This morning, Mike Holden will be live from the newsroom to break down the numbers and share some ways you can protect yourself.

Ohio sees surge in Cyclosporiasis cases linked to violent Diarrhea

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Your forecast

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Traffic impact

The I-77 northbound exit ramp to East 14th Street and East 22nd Street is now closed until December. The detour is to continue on I-77 and pickup I-90 eastbound and use the East 22nd Street ramp.

In Streetsboro, State Route 303 at Diagonal Road and Diagonal Road at State Route 303 are now closed. For the closure at SR-303 and Diagonal Road, the detour is State Route 14 to State Route 44. The detour for the closure at Diagonal Road at SR-303 is Lake Rockwell Road to Infirmary Road to SR-303.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.