MORNING DIGEST: We're wet, windy and staying chilly all day long

Snap benefits set to run out November 1

We are less than two days away from SNAP benefits officially running out. The impacts are far reaching, as millions of Americans rely on them. Roughly 34,000 people in Lorain County receive SNAP. Local food banks are now working to meet the need, with the limited resources they currently have available.

Bobby George to be arraigned on an attempted strangulation charge

Cleveland restaurant entrepreneur Bobby George is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on an attempted strangulation charge. A special prosecutor told News 5, he has agreed to plead guilty to the charge.

3 kids hit by cars ahead of Halloween

Trick-or-treaters will soon descend upon houses across Northeast Ohio in hopes of getting a host of sweet treats. Many communities are holding trick-or-treating either tonight or tomorrow on Halloween. As Halloween night approaches, Akron Children's Hospital says three children have already been sent to the hospital after they were hit by cars this past weekend. At least one of them was while trick-or-treating.

President Donald Trump cuts tariffs on China after meeting

Trump returns to Washington today after a face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. After the one hour and 40-minute meeting was over, Trump said he had struck a deal to reduce tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing resuming U.S. soybean purchases, keeping rare earths exports flowing and cracking down on the illicit trade of fentanyl.

Robocalls hit 6-year high

A new report from a consumer watchdog group shows spam robocalls have hit a six-year high in the U.S., increasing by 20% so far in 2025. Locally, people living in Cleveland and Akron receive about 70 scam and illegal telemarketing calls each year. The report also found the number of phone companies using federally mandated robocall blocking technology has dropped from 47% to 44% this year.

We're SOAKED. All day. Steady light rain with waves of moderate to at times heavy rain likely into the evening. Plan ahead and dress accordingly. Not only are we wet, but winds will be gusting to 40 mph. Wet and windy today, less wet and less windy tomorrow, but we're still a few days away from calm and dry.

