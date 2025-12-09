MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland Metropolitan School Board to vote tonight on major plan cutting multiple buildings

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, Dec.9 , and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland Metropolitan School Board to vote tonight on major plan cutting multiple buildings

The stakes are high in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. The board of education is set to make an official vote tonight on a large scale plan that will result in several building and school closures. News 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be live this morning to break down the plans for the future.

Cleveland Heights man uses a new method to fight for guardrail in front of his home

News 5 has been following this story for years about a Cleveland Heights home that has been hit a number of times by speeding vehicles. He has been asking the city for years to take any action that would stop accidents from happening. So, now John Gall took matters into his own hands by using the snow as a tool in his fight for a guardrail. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live in Cleveland Heights to provide us with more details.

Fredrick Reer pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the kiling of Amanda Dean

We just learned about some new developments in the Amanda Dean case out of Huron County. News 5 has following this story since 2017. Her boyfriend Fredrick Reer has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other felonies.

AI-driven identity scams surge, expert shares how to protect yourself

Identity scams are ramping up, and the race to roll out protections is on. Good morning Cleveland anchor, Mike Brookbank spoke with the owner of a company that creates scam detection solutions. The owner told him that artificial intelligence is powering the fraud. We're going to hear from Ron Kerb on ways you can protect yourself from these scams.

Year-end moves to boost your tax deductions as new provisions roll in

Tax season is approaching and if you haven't thought about filing yet, now is the time to get caught up. There are some new provisions that could affect your tax return. Good Morning Cleveland anchor, Mike Brookbank is going to tell us some year-end moves you can make to increase your deductions.

Good Morning Cleveland team will be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army

While the holiday season is a time to receive gifts, decorate the house, and spend time with family, it's also a time to give back. Tiffany, Mike and Trent are getting in on the action by ringing the bells for the salvation army. They will be at the Dave's Market on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. so if you have a chance to stop by and say hello, please do so!

Your forecast

Traffic impact

Belle Avenue just south of the Cleveland Clinic parking lot entrance is now closed for utility work. Work is expected to last through December 19th.

