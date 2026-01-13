MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland State University sued over shutdown of student-run radio station

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, Jan. 13, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland State University sued over shutdown of student-run radio station

Cleveland State University and its president are now being sued over the shutdown of the student-run radio station, WCSB. Current and former CSU students say this is a total and unnecessary overreach. They allege this was done secretly and say they were given no warning or heads-up, and their free speech has been violated. And now they are fighting to bring it back on-air. News 5's Mike Holden will be live to give us a breakdown of the lawsuit.

Hundreds still without power after transformer explosion in Cleveland

Hundreds of Cleveland Public Power customers on Cleveland's west side are still without power this morning after an electrical explosion. Cleveland fire says there was a house fire on Fenwick Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday night. And then there were reports of a transformer explosion. Fire companies at the scene had to go door-to-door to check electric meters for issues. Cleveland fire says some of the electric meters were even blown off of houses. Officials haven't said what caused the explosion and crews are still working to restore power this morning. It's also causing some traffic issues this morning.

Euclid police fatally shoot man during domestic violence call on East 219th St.

Euclid police officer say an officer shot and killed 37-year-old Robert Riddlebarger late Sunday night at a home on East 219th St. Police were responding to a domestic violence call. According to police, the caller was outside the house when police arrived. She told police her three-year-old was inside with Riddlebarger. Per department policy, the officer who killed him is now on paid administrative leave. Ohio BCI is investigating the incident.

Ohio Department of Transportation seeking feedback on I-77 construction project

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing more construction along I-77 on your ride into downtown Cleveland. The $96 million repavement project isn't expected to start until next year, but right now ODOT wants to get your feedback on it. You have until Friday to issue a public comment. To share your feedback, you can visit transportation.ohio.gov. Transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning with more on the project and why it could lead to some traffic headaches.

Your forecast

Warmer today but also windier and wetter in spots. Upper 40s, gusts over 40mph, and a few late-day rain showers. The cold returns tomorrow with rain changing to snow and staying snow for days.

Traffic impact

The ramp from I-90 east to West 41st/West 44th Street is closed this morning following an electrical explosion in the area.

Rockside Road between Canal Road and Brecksville Road in Independence is down to one lane in each direction for construction. The traffic pattern should be in place through late 2026.

