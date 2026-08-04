MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland WNBA team to reveal highly anticipated name today

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, August 4, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland WNBA team to reveal highly anticipated name today

Cleveland's highly anticpated return to the WNBA has got basketball fans excited, but everyone is still wondering, "What is the team's name going to be?" This morning we are expected to learn that team name. The team has been giving out clues. Last week, a sand sculpture appeared at Edgewater Beach with the words 'Hear the Call' with a basketball painted next to it. Your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden, will be live this morning to discuss the excitement and anticipation ahead of the announcement. The press conference is set for 10:00 a.m.

Safety advocates oppose new $580 billion transportation bill increasing truck weight limits

Federal lawmakers are trying to pass a new transportation bill called The Build America 250 Act. Under this new law, $580 billion dollars in transportation funding would allow commercial truck weight to increase by 11,000 pounds. Safety advocates oppose this new amendment, stating that it could lead to unsafe roads. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, will be live this morning to discuss more on this bill.

North Royalton city council passes ordinances to support family of late commissioner David Smerek

Two new ordinances were passed during North Royalton's city council meeting Monday night. These ordinances honor the life of David Smerek, North Royalton's service building commissioner, who died in a shooting last week. The first ordinance will pay health insurance premiums for his family for two months, and the second is an approved payout for his unused vacation, sick, and personal time. Tonight, the city is hosting a Touch-a-Truck event at Memorial Park with part of the proceeds from the dunk tank going to the Smerek family. The event is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Two men face charges after massive natural gas explosion at vacant Canton home

Two men could be facing charges this week after they were inside a vacant Canton home that was up for sale when a massive natural gas explosion happened, according to Fire Chief Steve Henderson. Right now, both men are in the hospital for burns.

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Today As It Happened

Your forecast

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Traffic impact

The City of Rocky River will close Elmwood Road between Erie Road and Morewood Parkway today between 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for sinkhole repairs. The posted detour will use Wagar Road.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.