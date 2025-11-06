MORNING DIGEST: CMSD CEO announces massive consolidation plan

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, November 6th and here is what you need to know.

CMSD CEO announces massive consolidation plan

The CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan Schools is recommending sweeping changes that could drastically restructure the district. If approved by the board of education, CEO Doctor Warren Morgan is proposing 16 fewer Pre-K through 8th grade schools and fewer high schools.He says the plan is aimed at keeping finances in check and improving academic opportunities and outcomes for every student.

Three new members elected for Akron Board of Education

There are three new faces on the Akron School Board. Phil Montgomery is the director of finance for Summit County, Karmaya Kelly is a mental health advocate and healthcare worker and Nathan R. Jarosz works at an education-focused nonprofit. The candidates will come onto the board as the district faces financial challenges, with officials saying more cuts are on the way in the coming years despite a levy approved in 2024.

Gig Workers Priced Out of Health Coverage

More than 26 million gig, freelance or contract-based temp workers in the U.S. do not receive health benefits. And amid rising health insurance premiums, coverage for this group is growing painfully out of reach. This morning, News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank looks at the choices these workers are making about their healthcare this enrollment season.

FAA to reduce 10% of air space at 40 major U.S. airports

Travelers through some of the busiest U.S. airports can expect to see fewer flights as the government shutdown drags into a second month. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he plans to order a 10-percent cut in flights at 40 major U.S. airports - citing air traffic control safety concerns. The drastic plan sent airlines scrambling to make significant reductions in flights in just 36 hours, as passengers flooded airline customer service hotlines with concerns about air travel in the coming days. Experts predict hundreds if not thousands of flights could be canceled.

BBB urges smart giving amid Snap cuts

Food banks and pantries across the country and here in Northeast Ohio are experiencing increasing demand amid cuts to snap. With the greater need for donations, the Better Business Bureau is warning about fake charities taking advantage of people wanting to help. Before you donate any money, you’re encouraged to verify organizations using online tools like “Ask Give.”

Grocery Outlet in Parma puts its prices to the test against other retailers

Viewers have been sending in tips on where to find the best grocery deals, and one name keeps coming up again and again. According to a recent analysis, Grocery Outlet ranks among the most affordable grocery stores in Ohio. To see if that holds in Northeast Ohio, News 5 visited the Grocery Outlet location in Parma, which opened less than a year ago. The store operates on what’s called an opportunistic buying model, meaning it purchases overstock, overruns, and products with seasonal or packaging changes. Items that might not fit big-box retailers’ requirements but still maintain full quality. To see how Grocery Outlet stacks up, News 5 compared the prices of its weekly staples.

Your forecast

