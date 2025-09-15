MORNING DIGEST: Columbia Township expands safety services amid rapid population growth

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, September 15, and here is what you need to know.

Columbia Township adds full-time firefighters

Since 2010 Columbia Township's population has gone up by more than a quarter. Most of that growth came in the past five years. So the township had to make some changes to its safety services to keep up. News 5 Reporter Catherine Ross shares the changes with us and how these changes will benefit the community.

Solon Elementary school temporarily moves to church today after roof drain tests positive for Asbestos

It is still unknown when students can return to Roxbury Elementary School. The school was closed due to an environmental issue. One classroom sample tested positive for Asbestos. Additional testing identified Asbestos in the roof drain and elevated levels in an air sample. While further testing continues, students are set to begin classes today at Parkside Church in Chagrin Falls until it is deemed safe to return to Roxbury Elementary School.

Transportation grants for schools

81 schools throughout Ohio will be awarded transportation grants for the school year. The purpose of the grants is to help schools cover the cost of bus transportation for field trips to the Ohio Statehouse and its museum. News 5 Traffic Reporter Caitlin Hunt shares more details on the application process that's set to begin later this morning.

Browns lose to the Ravens

The Cleveland Browns had their first road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Quarterback Joe Flacco made his return to Baltimore since leaving the team in 20189. The defense really flexed its muscle in the first half by only allowing one touchdown and a field goal. However, things took a turn in the second half after the Ravens blocked a punt and intercepted Joe Flacco. The final score was 41 to 17.

Your forecast

A sun-sational start to the workweek with summer-like highs into the upper 70s along the lake and middle 80s inland. It will be the 11th-straight day without measurable precipitation.

Traffic impacts

