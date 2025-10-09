MORNING DIGEST: Contractors help rebuild fence damaged in Akron Police chase

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, October 9 and here is what you need to know.

Could traffic cameras be making a comeback in Cleveland?

In 2014, Cleveland voters banished speed and traffic enforcement cameras forever from within the city limits. But now an overwhelming amount of traffic violations has Cleveland City Council in early talks about possibly bringing the issue back on the ballot. Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek says that staffing with Cleveland Police does not allow for traffic to be monitored the way that it used to be. Additionally, other traffic calming solutions they have been using are costly. Polensek says many residents are requesting speed tables in their neighborhood. However, those tables have a hefty price tag of $8,500 to $15,000 and are funded by the city's resurfacing budget.

Contractors help rebuild fence damaged in Akron Police chase

For a year, an Akron woman says she lived without her sense of security after Akron Police drove through the fence on her property during a high-speed chase. After asking the city for help to rebuild, she turned to social media. As News 5's Tessa Ditirro explains, two complete strangers stepped up and made it happen.

Fence down, hope up

Car slams into Euclid apartment building

Just before midnight, a car hit an apartment at the end of E. 250th Street at Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid. A witness reports that the driver crashed and then took off running. The Eastside Technical Rescue Team was called in to board up the building. This appeared to be a basement of the building. We are working to learn more.

President Donald Trump announces deal between Hamas and Israel

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal, the first phase of Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza that has killed thousands and reshaped the Middle East. Just a day after the second anniversary of Hamas militants' cross-border attack that triggered Israel's devastating assault on Gaza, indirect talks in Egypt yielded a deal. News of the deal prompted celebrations in Israel, Gaza and beyond - with Israeli families of hostages letting off fireworks and popping bottles of champagne, while Palestinians clapped and cheered in hopes of an end to the bloodshed.

More travelers investing in holiday travel insurance

If you haven't booked yet, you're not alone. Many consumers are holding out for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday deals. For those who have already booked their trips, a growing number of them are covered in case of an emergency or a change of plans. News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Lauren Gumport from Faye Travel Insurance. She says that this year, consumers are spending more on supplemental coverage in addition to their base policies. Faye's cancel for any reason option is the number one add-on.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

At 7 a.m., crews will close West 66th Street off of Ridge Road. This is to help with ongoing construction along Ridge Road. This closure should last 24 hours.

In Hudson, crews will make repairs along West Streetsboro Street following a water main break at the end of September. The eastbound lanes on West Streetsboro Street will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. Library Street at West Streetsboro Street will also be closed. Cars will be detoured down Milford Drive to Darrow Road. Westbound traffic along West Streetsboro Street will be maintained throughout repairs.

The ramp from West High Street to I-77 northbound in New Philadelphia will be closed tonight, starting at 8 p.m., for maintenance work. It should reopen on Friday at 5 a.m. Drivers will need to continue on State Route 39 westbound to use to Dover to I-77 northbound ramp during the closure. In addition to the ramp closure, I-77 northbound will be restricted to one lane through the I-77/U.S. 250 interchange.

