Morning Digest: Crash in Parma highlights dangers for road crews in work zones

Crash in Parma highlights dangers for road crews in work zones

A dangerous reminder Thursday morning in Parma after a city plow truck was hit while protecting a road crew. The crash underscores just how vulnerable workers are in active work zones. It’s situations like this that have pushed ODOT to explore new technology aimed at keeping drivers out of harm’s way. The Ohio Department of Transportation is testing autonomous crash truck technology after years of high crash rates involving ODOT trucks.

New upscale restaurant opening tonight on Shaker Square

A new restaurant is opening on Cleveland’s Shaker Square just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend. “For restaurants, this is like the Super Bowl this weekend or Valentine’s Day and I’m just excited to be a part of something that puts their best foot forward,” said former Cleveland Browns Player and Sazani Oceana Minority Partner Josh Cribbs. The upscale seafood restaurant is going into the old Edwin’s Too space. The color scheme has changed to blue, chandeliers and custom booths have been added, and restrooms have been updated. Valet will be offered on weekends.

Homeland Security funding fight

The Senate has blocked legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security past tonight's midnight deadline - as Democrats fight to rein in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The 52-47 vote, short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill, raises the likelihood the embattled agency will face a shutdown if funding expires. Democrats said they would not support funding the agency unless Republicans agree to reforms that would rein in immigration agents. The department faces a widespread public backlash after agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis last month. Republicans argue the legislation Democrats rejected would address some of their proposals, including new oversight provisions and funding for body cameras and de-escalation training. If the Homeland Security Department shuts down, ICE will continue to be funded, but a long list of other agencies will be impacted. Airports could see the most immediate impact. TSA agents will be required to work, but won’t get paid - similar to what happened after the government shutdown last fall - which could trigger a wave of sick calls, leading to delays.

Nancy Guthrie disappearance

Investigators in Arizona want residents near Nancy Guthrie’s home to share surveillance camera footage of suspicious cars or people they may have noticed in the month before she disappeared. The alert went across a two-mile radius in neighborhoods close to where the mother of Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie went missing 13 days ago, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. The department asked for videos of "anything neighbors deem out of the ordinary or important to our investigation" since the beginning of January. Federal and local officers have been going door-to-door in Tucson neighborhoods around 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s house while also looking for clues around her other daughter’s nearby home, which she had visited just hours before disappearing. Investigators have recovered and are analyzing several pieces of evidence, including a pair of gloves, the sheriff’s department said.

Romance scams surge ahead of Valentine’s Day

Not everyone is looking for love this Valentine's Day. Romance scams surge around the holiday. Common red flags are professing love quickly, being asked to send money and keeping the relationship a secret. Marnie Gibson, president of the North American Securities Administrators Association, told News 5 that criminals aren't picky. If you suspect you're involved in a romance scam, cut off communication and file a report with local law enforcement or the FBI.

Monster Jam takes over Rocket Arena this weekend

The highly anticipated one and only Monster Jam is making a pit stop in Cleveland this weekend for some serious family-friendly fun. A transformation is currently underway inside Rocket Arena in downtown as Monster Trucks and a dirt track take over the space for multiple shows. This is all part of Monster Jam's Arena Championship Series East, which runs from today through February 15. Crews are preparing for a jam-packed weekend of world champion drivers, stunts, screams and jaw-dropping skills.

Guardians single-game tickets go on sale on Monday

With the brutal cold we have seen this winter, let's think warmer thoughts. Baseball season is on the horizon. The Guardians pitchers and catchers are now in Goodyear, Arizona, for spring training, and the first full workout is next week. You can purchase your single-game tickets for the upcoming season starting this Monday, February 16, at 10 a.m. The Guardians will be live in studio at 6:15 a.m. this morning to break down everything you need to know.

Your forecast

Frigid and frosty this morning, but the rebound starts now. Single digits in spots early, but we rebound. Some spots are pushing 40 degrees today. More 40s for your Valentine's Day weekend and 50s possible next week, starting with a 50-degree day on Presidents Day,

