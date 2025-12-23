MORNING DIGEST: Cuyahoga County judge to be arraigned on felony tampering charge

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, Dec. 23, and here is what you need to know.

Cuyahoga County judge to be arraigned on felony tampering charge

A Cuyahoga County judge is expected to be arraigned on a felony charge this morning. Domestic relations judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze is accused of tampering with records. Prosecutors say in 2023 she manually assigned herself to a case, then she lied and claimed it had been randomly assigned to her. Celebrezze was first elected in 2008 and she is now suspended from the bench. Her arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m.

Two men to be arraigned in deadly Airbnb shooting in Bath Townshiip

Two men charged in connection with the deadly shooting at an AirBnb in Bath Township are expected in court this morning. Last week, a Summit County grand jury indicted 18-year-old Derquan Edwards and 19-year-old Jashawn Stewart on two counts of murder, and 10 counts of felony assault. The two men are scheduled to be arraigned at 9:20 a.m.

FDA approves daily Wegovy weight loss pill for prescription use

People who are severely overweight will soon have a new option to help them shed some pounds. The FDA has just approved a daily pill of the weight loss drug, Wegovy. The pill's maker, Novo Nordisk said the pill version had about the same weight loss and side effects in clinical trials as the Wegovy shot. The company said the pill should be available by prescription in January.

'A Christmas Story' actor helps a Northeast Ohio popcorn shop give back this season

A local popcorn shop is teaming up with an actor from Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday movie: 'A Christmas Story.' For fans of the cult classic, Scut Farkus is unforgettable. Right now, his face is all over the place at Metropolis Popcorn. Owner Brent Van Fossen met Zack Ward, the actor who played Farkus, last year. The two kept in touch and decided to join forces for good this holiday season, creating a popcorn collaboration that supports "Good Neighbors, Inc." of Summit County. News 5's Tessa DiTirro will have more on the collaboration

Amazon uses virtual reality to train drivers during holiday rush

Right now, Amazon drivers are busier than ever, dropping off tons of packages at your doorstep in the final days before Christmas. And the company wants to make sure its drivers are prepared for this holiday rush. The company has a safety program that uses virtual reality to provide delivery drivers with more practice before they hit the road. News 5's Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning from Amazon's distribution center in Cleveland with more on how the program works.

