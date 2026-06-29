Morning Digest: ODOT closing I-90 eastbound exit at East 9th Street today

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, June 29, and here is what you need to know.

Downtown Cleveland commuters to face delays as ODOT closes I-90 eastbound exit at East 9th Street today for major reconstruction

Drivers who use I-90 eastbound to get into Downtown Cleveland will need to take an alternative route. The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing the East 9th Street exit. Drivers can expect delays, as the closure is part of a larger reconstruction project. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to tell us how these closures will affect your commute and the detours you need to know about.

Flock cameras in Cleveland going dark today

The city of Cleveland's Flock license plate reader cameras are set to officially go dark this morning. There has been a heated debate over how they are used and whether they are effective. The shutdown comes after the Cleveland City Council Public Safety Committee voted no to a contract extension. This morning, your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden will be live to share the impact with us.

Spitzer Hardware to reopen in Grafton

A historic hardware store will reopen today after a fire in April. Spitzer hardware has been in the Village of Grafton for over 100 years. The community rallied around the hardware store by donating money to rebuild it. The owner is grateful for the community's support, and now he is paying it forward.

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Traffic Impact

In Fairview Park, The southbound lanes on West 210th Street are now closed until October. Crews are completing a resurfacing project. The city's detour is for drivers traveling on Wagar Road to take Hilliard Boulevard east or west to avoid West 210th Street and the City of Rocky River's construction project along Center Ridge Road.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.