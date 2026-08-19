Morning Digest: Dozens of new traffic calming measures coming to Cleveland neighborhoods

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, August 19th, and here is what you need to know.

Dozens of new traffic calming measures coming to Cleveland neighborhoods

The city of Cleveland is installing dozens of traffic calming measures across several neighborhoods, including speed tables, curb extensions and roundabouts in the Flats, Tremont and Ohio City. Ten speed tables are already in place in Tremont. City Councilman Austin Davis says funding is approved for 61 speed tables in total. They will go in high-traffic areas and places like Scranton Road to stop drag racing. The city plans to finish installing mini roundabouts by the end of this summer. The rest of the speed tables will be added through the end of the year.

Cleveland considers tax district for East Side improvements

Cleveland City Council will review a proposal today to create a special tax district that would fund public improvements in two East Side neighborhoods. The district would cover parts of the Saint Clair Superior and Hough neighborhoods. The plan uses future property tax revenue to pay for public projects, including street upgrades and new parks. Some funds would also go to Cleveland Public Schools. The tax district would generate money for neighborhood improvements over the next 30 years. Lawmakers are scheduled to review the proposal this afternoon.

Cleveland weighs $1M+ reimbursement for Browns stadium repairs

Cleveland City Council will also consider legislation today to reimburse the Cleveland Browns more than $1 million for emergency repairs at Huntington Bank Field. The repairs cover fixes to failing pumps and broken concrete at the stadium. The city owns Huntington Bank Field and continues to pay for upkeep even as the Browns plan to leave for a new domed stadium in Brook Park after the 2028 season.

New research reveals costly back-to-school 'parent trap'

New research shows the financial pressure many families feel this time of year is more than just the cost of school supplies. New research from Beyond Finance shows 70% of parents fall into what researchers call the "back-to-school parent trap." This happens when parents feel forced to choose between protecting their child emotionally and protecting family finances. Sixty-one percent of parents admit to buying something just so their child does not feel left out. Experts say this pressure makes it easy to spend money you do not have. To avoid overspending, experts suggest having your child prioritize one special purchase, then staggering other wants and needs throughout the school year.

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Traffic impact

ODOT has delayed a closure for its Lorain Co. Interstate 90 project. The ramp from State Route 254 to I-90 westbound will now close on Tuesday, September 8th for 14 days. The ramp was orginally scheduled to close today.

The ramp from Hilliard to I-90 eastbound will close overnight Thursday. Crews will close the ramp at 9 p.m. Thursday and reopen the ramp Friday at 5 a.m.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.