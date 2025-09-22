MORNING DIGEST: Dozens of residents displaced after fire at North Olmsted apartment complex

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, September 22nd and here is what you need to know.

Dozens of residents displaced after fire at North Olmsted apartment complex

An investigation is underway at The Westbury Apartments in North Olmsted after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon injured 6 people and killed some pets. 3 units were severely damaged but 64 will need to be vacated until at least Monday morning. With eight floors of Tenants being displaced, the Sonesta Simply Suites in North Olmsted is offering rooms they have available to those impacted. It is currently accommodating 24 families and their pets.

Browns pull off shocking upset over Packers

Browns fans are waking up with a smile on their face this morning after Andre Szmyt kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired and the team rallied from a 10-0 deficit with under four minutes left to beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 on Sunday. The Browns snapped an eight-game losing streak dating to last season when it appeared for much of the game they might be shut out.

Guardians welcome Tigers to Progressive Field for crucial series

Our Cleveland Guardians have the day off today before a big series kicks off against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night. The Guardians are currently tied for the last Wild Card playoff spot in American League and they are just one game back of the Tigers in the AL Central. There are just 6 games left on the schedule so every game is crucial as the Guardians fight to make the postseason.

Using occupational therapy to help refugees

For years, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, or USCRI, has helped thousands of refugees start over in Cleveland. But for many, the trauma doesn’t end when they arrive. This has led USCRI to use occupational therapy in a new way—to help refugees heal and reclaim their lives.

Ways to save on fruits and veggies

Produce prices are climbing, and apples are part of the problem. This morning, we'll show you why costs are up — and the simple ways shoppers can save – so you don’t waste your money.

A portion of Front Street in Berea will be closed for the next two weeks. Starting today, the northbound lanes of Front Street between Third Avenue and Depot Street will be closed for utility line repairs. The detour will be Bagley Road to Eastland Road to Sheldon Road and back to Front Street/SR-237.

In Erie County, SR-13. just north of Mason Road will be closed until Friday for culvert replacement. The detour for southbound motorists is SR-13 south to U.S. 2 west to U.S. 250 east to SR-13. The detour for northbound motorists is reverse.

There will be nightly ramp closures at the I-271/U.S. 322 interchange this week. Ramp closures in the northbound direction continue tonight and will wrap tomorrow morning at five. Ramp closures in the southbound direction begin tonight at nine and will wrap each morning at five until Thursday.

