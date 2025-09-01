MORNING DIGEST: Drivers urged to use caution in work zones along the Ohio Turnpike

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, September 1st and here is what you need to know.

Drivers urged to use caution in work zones along the Ohio Turnpike

This year, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have issued 1,500 citations in work zones across the state. More than half of those have been 20 miles or more over the speed limit.The Ohio State Highway Patrol is sending out a reminder to drivers to slow down and follow the law. News 5’s Caitlin Hunt rode along with the highway patrol as they patrolled the 22 active construction zones along the Ohio Turnpike to pull over those speeders to keep workers and other drivers safe.

Hundreds killed as 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, destroying several villages and killing hundreds, according to a local official and the United Nations mission. More than 600 people were killed and more than 1,300 were injured in the Kunar province, Mufti Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, told Afghan media early on Monday. Another dozen people were killed in the Nangarhar province, he said.

Sports betting caution

There are lots of online games and sports betting sites, but there are also many bad actors trying to take your money. The Better Business Bureau says they've received 10,000 business complaints related to online gambling and gaming. We have a caution this morning around big promises for payouts online.

West Akron car break-ins

A neighbor is saying his cameras deterred would be burglars from breaking into his car. Eric Mansfield lives in west Akron. He said he saw multiple posts in a neighborhood group that at least four cars in his neighborhood were broken into in Early August. So he decided to check his cameras and found someone attempting to get into his cars. He sent the video over to police who said they’re aware of the incident and are working to catch whoever’s responsible.

Events this Labor Day

If you’re looking for something to do this Labor Day. There’s plenty of options to choose from.Today is the last day for the Cleveland National Air Show, Cleveland Taco Fest and St. Rocco’s Festival.

Costco's new shopping policy takes effect

Starting today, Costco Executive Members will get to shop in peace an hours earlier than everyone else. Back in June, the warehouse chain allowed shoppers with executive memberships to enter the store from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the week. But the policy was not strictly enforced until today.

