MORNING DIGEST: Early voting begins today at new location in Cuyahoga County

it's Tuesday, August 12th

Today on GMC

Early voting begins today at new location in Cuyahoga County

Today is the start of early voting ahead of the September 9th primary. Voters in all or part of six cities in Cuyahoga County have choices to make.If you like to vote early in person, remember you will be going to a new location. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next three weeks, with hours expanding as we get closer to the election.

Akron Beltway project now complete

Drivers commuting or passing through Akron have surely noticed what feels like a never-ending construction project along Akron’s Beltway and Central Interchange. But now after more than four years, the $160 million project is complete. The extensive endeavor stripped down and rebuilt more than 45 lane miles that connect Akron to the world around it. It included 3 new bridges, 3 reconstructed bridges and the widening of two bridges.

Browns Myles Garrett pulled over for speeding in Strongsville

The defensive end was ticked on I-71 south on Saturday morning just hours after the team’s pre-season game in North Carolina. According to police, Garrett was driving 100 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.

China tariff pause extended

Ahead of Tuesday’s midnight deadline, the US and China agreed to another 90-day pause on hiked tariffs. An executive order President Donald Trump issued last night keeps the U.S. rate for Chinese imports at 30%. That’s opposed to letting it rise to 54% as specified in a previous order. China confirms its duties on U.S. imports will stay at 10% instead of climbing to 34%.

Cap'n Taco closing its doors after 49 years

Since 1976, the modest drive-thru Mexican restaurant has been the source of countless taco, enchilada, burrito and tostada dinners. Today will be their last day of service. Fans of the famous tacos can purchase Cap'n Taco's special seasoning packs so they can recreate the distinctive flavors at home.

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

Due to a water main that was struck by a construction crew, S/R 303 is currently down to one lane of travel in both directions between Clearbrooke Dr and N Carpenter Rd. Crews will resume work in the morning on the repairs so expect delays during your morning commute.

The Center St. Bridge over the Cuyahoga River between Merwin Ave. & Detriot Ave. in Cleveland will be closed through Thursday for bridge rehabilitation.

