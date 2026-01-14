Morning Digest: Effort to repeal Ohio marijuana law changes rejected by AG

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, January 14th, and here is what you need to know.

Effort to repeal Ohio marijuana law changes rejected by AG

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to repeal a state law that added more criminal penalties to marijuana usage and totally banned "intoxicating" hemp products, saying it was misleading. Activists say they will make edits to the language to get the proposal on the November ballot.

4 Northeast Ohio CDL training centers flagged by DOT

The federal department of transportation is cracking down on commercial driver training centers. Last month, close to 3,000 centers were removed from a national registry listing approved training centers. Several of them are in Northeast Ohio. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says this move is to protect drivers. This morning, News 5 Transportation Reporter Caitlin Hunt is taking a look at the local impact from this new crackdown.

Public meeting on Browns stadium transportation impact

Tonight, The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency and the city of Brook Park will be holding a public meeting on the transportation impact of the new Browns stadium. The meeting will focus on how the stadium will impact local roads, transit service, and safety. Residents, businesses, and other stakeholders are invited to learn more about the plans, and share their ideas. It will be be held at 6 p.m. at the Brook Park Elementary School auditorium.

Northeast Ohio grocery chain offering 'free groceries for a year'

Many of us have been feeling the pinch of higher prices at the grocery store. But one local chain is running a unique promotion to help you save some money. Right now at Acme Fresh Market, you can scratch and win for a chance at free groceries for a year. Here’s how it works. You’ll get a ticket when you spend at least $35 at any Acme location. The tickets have two spots. One with a code to ender for the grand prize and another for a chance at an instant win prize like a gift card or free product.

Rudy’s Strudel and Malley’s Chocolates launching special paczki today

It is arguably the sweetest time of the year! Today marks the official kick-off of paczki season at beloved community staple Rudy's Strudel. And for the first time ever-- the bakery is joining forces with another legendary entity—Malley's Chocolates. They're rolling-out a treat like no other. Our Mike Holden will be live at Malley’s in Brook Park for the grand reveal.

