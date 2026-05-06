Morning Digest: Election results for school funding issues in Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, May 6th, and here is what you need to know.

Election results for school funding issues in Northeast Ohio

Voters across decided over two dozen school district tax issues. There were new property tax levies, levy renewals and income tax increases for several communities on the ballot. Some of the districts that passed their levies include Lorain, Lakewood, Solon, Wickliffe and Canton City Schools. Meantime, voters rejected school districts' levies in Parma, Strongsville, Mentor, Painesville and Barberton.

Scammers targeting apartment hunters in Northeast Ohio

A Cleveland property manager found a single mother living in what was supposed to be a vacant apartment. A scammer copied a key from a lockbox and rented out the unit. The mother lost nearly $1,000. The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad tells Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank rental fraud is a huge problem right now. Officials are working on new ways to protect renters. Experts say you should always verify property owners on the county auditor website. You should also avoid rent prices that seem too low. The mother and child had to move out. They are now getting help from support services.

Driver faces costly repairs after hitting debris

A local woman is warning drivers after hitting debris on Interstate 90. Taylor Weibusch was driving Eastbound on I-90 near west 140th street when she struck what looked like concrete. The impact left a huge hole in her tire and damaged her rim. The repairs cost her about $250. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it was not aware of any debris in that area. Officials say drivers can file a damage claim on the ODOT website.

Cavs drop game one to Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped game one to the Detroit Pistons. The final score was 111 to 101. Turnovers were a major problem for Cleveland. The team gave the ball away twenty times. James Harden accounted for seven of those turnovers. Detroit scored 31 points off those mistakes.

New Meijer opens today on former Geauga Lake Site

A new Meijer Supercenter is officially open today in Bainbridge Township. The doors open at 6 a.m. The store sits on the site of the former Geauga Lake. Store leaders expect large crowds for the first few days. The massive building features a full grocery store and a pharmacy.

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