Morning Digest: Elyria high school students to walk out this morning over education cuts

Elyria high school students to walk out this morning over education cuts

Students at Elyria High School have scheduled a walkout this morning in a demonstration against what they describe as a critical lack of funding for public education. The walkout will begin at 8:39 a.m. at the high school on Middle Avenue. Organizers say the event is open to any student who wishes to hold lawmakers accountable for insufficient public education funding. The demonstration is intended to be peaceful, giving young people a platform to advocate fairness and civic accountability. Elyria High School staff and the school resource officer will supervise the walkout, which will take place during an extended homeroom period that’s already part of students’ regular school schedule.

2 girls found dead in suitcases

The discovery of the young girl’s remains in the manner they were found in suitcases that were partially buried has left many in the South Collinwood neighborhood angry and concerned. With few answers from police so far, they’re hoping someone with information will come forward and provide information to police that can help bring justice to the victims' loved ones. They said the area near the crime scene on East 162nd St. and Midland Avenue has a lot of businesses and perhaps surveillance footage could be helpful to police as they work to identify the two girls…. and find who's responsible for their deaths.

Could this be the key to better dementia care for Black families?

Navigating a dementia diagnosis is complicated. So many families don’t know where to start. In June of last year, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley told you about a study designed to give families hope. 8 months later, there’s now an urgent call to action.

New attacks overnight in Iran

A wave of new attacks in the Middle East overnight - as U.S. Central Command reveals more than 50,000 American troops are now in the region, up from the 35,000 previously reported. The U.S. military has also identified four of the first American soldiers killed in the war against Iran as the Trump administration warned the intensifying conflict would lead to more American casualties. Among six U.S. military deaths so far, the four soldiers were members of an Iowa unit of the U.S. Army Reserve. They died on Sunday when a drone slammed into a U.S. military facility in Kuwait. The U.S. Commander in the Middle East says U.S. airstrikes have destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones. It comes as Iran ramps up attacks on American interests in the region.

How to watch out for impostor scams

This morning, as we continue our National Consumer Protection Week coverage, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank is pulling the curtain back on the psychological playbook scammers use to get your money. An 85-year-old Cleveland woman was roped in to the most popular ploy used in 2025. According to the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad, imposter scams were the most reported last year. With residents like Penny who didn't want her last name used or face shown, were lured into talking with scammers after receiving texts and calls about unauthorized payments.

