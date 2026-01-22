Morning Digest: Elyria police shoot and kill robbery suspect in North Olmsted

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, January 22nd, and here is what you need to know.

Elyria police shoot and kill robbery suspect in North Olmsted

Elyria police shot and killed a man following an alleged armored truck robbery and high speed chase. Elyria Police said the man held a woman and her children hostage at an apartment in North Olmsted. That's where police shot and killed him. The medical examiner has identified that suspect as 37-year-old John Johnson of Lorain. Elyria Police say they shot and killed Johnson—saying they had no other choice due to his actions.

Data breach at car dealership in Stark County

We have a warning this morning for some auto group customers in Stark County. Progressive Auto Group in Massillon sent letters alerting customers to a data breach involving personal information. News 5's Tessa DiTirro spoke with a customer who says the notice sparked fear and some frustration.

Cleveland, Avon and North Royalton are all dealing with a salt shortage

Several cities across Northeast Ohio are dangerously low on salt. The cities of Avon, North Royalton and Cleveland are blaming delayed deliveries from Cargill as the reason for their shortage. They are all now conserving salt and prioritizing where they will us it to main roads, hills and curves.

Couponing apps and stacking tricks help cut grocery cuts

With food prices still climbing, every cost-cutting measure counts. Couponing — whether you clip them from newspapers or click them on apps — can help stretch your grocery budget further. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Kimberly Palmer at NerdWallet about how technology is making couponing easier than ever.

Cleveland flower shop closing after 150 years

A flower shop that has been open for generations here in Cleveland is now having to shut its doors. After 150 years in business, Al Wilhelmy Flowers is closing this week. The store is closing due to an illness with the owners. The flower shop on Lorain Avenue has become a staple in the community over the years doing everything from weddings and funerals, to local school and community events. The store’s last day of business will be tomorrow. They are having a going out of business sale with equipment like coolers, tables and chairs available.

