Morning Digest: U.S. EPA rejects plan to end E-Checks in Ohio

U.S. EPA rejects plan to end E-Checks in Ohio

This morning, some Ohio lawmakers efforts to end e-checks in the state have been put on pause indefinitely. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency just rejected the E-check Ease Act. News 5's Mike Holden will join us live from an e-check station in Westlake to tell us what this means for drivers, and what could happen next.

Ohio Pharmacy Board meeting today to discuss banning synthetic kratom products

A vote to ban synthetic kratom products here in Ohio could happen later today. Governor Mike Dewine is pushing for action from the state pharmacy board. The governor wants an immediate ban on synthetic kratom to include products like 7-OH. He also wants a ban on natural kratom but for natural kratom to go through the regular rule making process that will allow for hearings and testimony from those both for and against. The Ohio Pharmacy Board is holding a special meeting on the issue at 1 p.m. today.

Ohio bill to ban intoxicating hemp products

A new bill will soon be signed into Ohio legislation that would ban intoxicating hemp sales. Senate Bill 56 bans all sales of intoxicating hemp products with the exception of THC drinks. The bill also addresses a number of new rules of recreational marijuana, some of which criminalize things that are currently legal, like buying marijuana out of state.

Local police warn community about misleading and fake crime radar app alerts

Local police departments are warning the community about the crime radar app, saying the emergency alerts posted can be scary, misleading, and fake. It happened earlier this week when crime radar reported, "firearms discharged at elementary school in Streetsboro." Other police departments like, Twinsburg and Cleveland have posted warnings about the app as well.

Ohio manufacturing leaders warn federal funding cuts put jobs and industry support at risk

This morning, Ohio manufacturing leaders are issuing warnings over federal funding cuts. They say it is putting more than 100 jobs at risk and jeopardizing support for 14,000 state manufacturers. News 5's Nadeen Abusada will be live this morning outside the magnet facility in Cleveland to give us more details on why that money was cut.

Holiday shipping deadlines approach as USPS urges customers to send gifts by next week

If you need to ship out some Christmas gifts the deadline is quickly approaching to do so. The postal service says you need to send packages by next Wednesday to get them delivered before the holiday. If you want to sped a bit extra paying for priority mail, that will extend your deadline to next Thursday.

Greater Cleveland RTA warns riders of weekend rail shutdown for signal work

The Greater Cleveland RTA has a warning for its riders. This weekend, rail services will be shut down due to the RTA conducting signal work for the Tower City East projects portal. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt is going to provide us with some important information riders should know.

