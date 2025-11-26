Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
About UsAs Seen On

Actions

MORNING DIGEST: Expect a messy Thanksgiving commute

Today on GMC V2.png
WEWS
Today on GMC V2.png
Posted

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, Nov 26, and here is what you need to know.

Turnpike Bans Large Vehicles

The wind is expected to blow! News 5's Caitlin Hunt is breaking down what you need to expect before you hit the road.

Mentor Mall Resurgence

Are malls making a comeback? Ahead of Black Friday, Mike Holden is finding out there's a hyper local focus on shopping. Tune in to watch the full story.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.