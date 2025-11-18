MORNING DIGEST: Fairlawn to conduct year-long safety study on Route 18

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, Nov.18 , and here is what you need to know.

City of Fairlawn set to begin year-long study on State Route 18 corridor

A big experiment is coming to the busy Route 18 corridor in Fairlawn. As a part of the study, contractors will put up temporary barriers and other improvements to study whether changes to the roadway will reduce crashes and improve safety for pedestrians. Depending on the results of this test, big changes could be coming to the roadway in the future. Traffic reporter, Caitlin Hunt will break down the new push to make Route 18 safer.

Wild Winter Lights return to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The Wild Winter Lights is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo giving us a taste of some winter magic. Starting today, guests of all ages can celebrate the holiday season by exploring all the lights. You can take a stroll around the zoo to soak up all the holiday fun, or you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own vehicle. News 5's Mike Holden will be live from the zoo this morning to give us a taste of what we can expect.

How to save money while preparing for the holidays

Money is tight right now for a lot of people, and with the holidays quickly approaching, added expenses can break your budget. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank is going to share with us a new resource that can help control your costs.

Counselors available to speak to students following North Ridgeville teen's death

Counselors will be available at North Ridgeville High School today following the death of a 16-year-old student. The student was hit by a car around 6:00 p.m. last night on Lorain Road. The student was taken to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries.

Shedeur Sanders' home broken into during Sunday's NFL debut

Browns quarterback Sheduer Sanders started the second half of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after Dillon Gabriel sustained a concussion. The Medina County Sheriff's office confirms to News 5 his home was broken into over the weekend. It is unclear whether anything was taken, but the sheriff's office says they are actively investigating the break-in.

Cavs will be live in studio to talk about new city edition uniforms.

The Cleveland Cavaliers just debuted their new city edition uniforms at Rocket Arena last night. The bright orange uniforms pay tribute to the Cleveland Metroparks, capturing the hues of Cleveland's sunsets and fall foliage. Representatives from the team will be live in studio to tell us more about these new jerseys.

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

I'm tracking a light rain/snow mix today. I can't rule out some sleet this morning but most of the day should be warm enough for rain. Wet roads. Make sure you're careful if you see snowflakes though, roads could get slick.

Traffic impact

