MORNING DIGEST: Family tragedy unfolds at Atwood Lake

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, August 25 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Family tragedy unfolds at Atwood Lake

A tragic incident at Atwood Lake is under investigation after a mother allegedly intentionally drove a golf cart carrying her children into the water, according to the Tuscarawas County sheriff. The bodies of her husband and four-year-old son were later recovered near a boat dock. News 5’s John Kosich will be live this morning with more details.

Ohio schools must set rules for artificial intelligence use in classrooms

Ohio public schools will soon be required to establish guidelines for how students and teachers can use artificial intelligence. State Senator Andrew Brenner says the move is about encouraging responsible use while helping educators adapt. One private school already using artificial intelligence says the focus should be on preparation, not fear.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Lake Effect... Rain! I'm tracking lake effect rain today and again Tuesday. Chilly air blowing over a warm Lake Erie is fueling squalls of heavy rain. It's lake effect, though, so not everyone gets it. If you're southeast of Lake Erie plan on periods of heavy rain followed by peeks of sun along with chilly afternoon temps.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

Maddock Road between Center Ridge to Sugar Ridge roads is closed today for milling in North Ridgeville.

Walker Road between Miller and Moore roads in Avon Lake is down to westbound lanes only until November.

The ramp from Wheatley Road to I-77 south and the ramp from I-77 south to Wheatley Road are closed today and will reopen tonight.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.