Morning Digest: Final consumer show begins today at I-X Center

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, March 27th, and here is what you need to know.

Last show begins today at I-X Center

It's certainly the end of an era at the I-X center. The final consumer show begins today. The 60th Annual Piston Powered Auto-Rama will give guests a final opportunity to walk the same floors where generations gathered before them. The I-X center has hosted more than 50 million visitors since it opened as an exhibition facility more than 40 years ago.

‘No Kings’ protests planned in cities across Northeast Ohio

This weekend, another round of "No Kings" protests will be taking place in cities across Northeast Ohio and the country. Protestors will be gathering in opposition of some of the Trump Administration's actions that they say are unconstitutional. This round of protests are focusing on two main issues, the use of immigration and customs enforcement, and the War in Iran. Protestors say they believe that President Trump acted on his own authority, without the approval of congress and violated the constitution. But the President's supporters say that the checks and balances in place are working and that Trump is not acting like a king.

Historic school hits the right note as new concert venue

A historic building in Summit County is having quite a comeback. A more than 120-year-old school that was once slated for demolition is now a bustling concert venue, bringing music, memories, and a big boost to the local economy. Once a quiet school auditorium, the Celestia Theater was nearly lost last summer. Thanks to a dedicated investor team with the Wadsworth Square Foundation, the building was saved from the wrecking ball and has quickly become one of the hottest mid-size venues in the region. For generations of families from Wadsworth, there are so many memories inside.

Cuyahoga County offering property value reductions due to weather damage

If you live in Cuyahoga County and your property has suffered any damage due to recent storms, you may be eligible for a deduction. You can fill out the application with the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office. You'll have to provide a detailed description of the damage. Then an appraiser will be sent out to re-assess your property. You could get up to a one-year decrease in your home value.

Guardians win season opener

Chase Delauter homered twice to help the Guardians defeat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 in the teams' season opener Thursday night. The Guardians will look to make it two in a row tonight. First pitch is at 9:45 p.m. in Seattle.

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Traffic impact

Granger Road at Robinwood Hills in Bath Township is closed this morning for downed wires and a tree.

Construction is set to start in Streetsboro today along State Route 14 and State Route 43. The intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43 will be down to one lane in each direction. Left-hand turns will not be allowed. The only exemption is if you're headed north on State Route 43 and want to turn left onto State Route 14 or State Route 303. This closure will allow crews to begin to completely replace the pavement along both roads. For drivers wanting to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of State Route 14 and State Route 43, you'll need to take Market Square Drive onto State Route 43 or State Route 14.

Ranch Road at State Route 303 is closing as well. Crews will be installing a traffic signal at this intersection to improve traffic flow. If you normally use Ranch Road at State Route 303, you'll need to take Superior Avenue to State Route 14 instead.

I-90 eastbound between Wooster Road and West 177th Street will be reduced to one lane on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The ramp from McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound is set to close Monday as ODOT crews continue a rehabilitation project along the interstate between Rocky River and Cleveland. The ramp will be closed until June. In the meantime, drivers will have to use the Warren Road entrance ramp.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.