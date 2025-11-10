MORNING DIGEST: First snowfall of the season, we have team coverage as Northeast Ohio wakes up to winter

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Nov. 10, and here is what you need to know.

First snowfall of the season, team coverage as Northeast Ohio wakes up to winter

The first snow of the season is here and we have team coverage to break it all down for you to help prepare for it. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be tracking all the latest updates, meteorologist Allan Nosoff will be out giving us a live look at conditions and transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be tracking road conditions all morning for your commute.

Guardians pitchers indicted in sports betting scheme

Two Guardians pitchers, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted in connection with a scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games. Back in July the two pitchers were placed on non-disciplinary paid leave while the MLB investigated. Ortiz was arrested in Boston on Sunday, and The Department of Justice said Clase is not in U.S. custody. Our Mike Holden will be live from Progressive Field to bring you all the latest updates.

The end may be near for the longest government shutdown in history

The 40-day government shutdown may soon come to an end. Lawmakers worked on a deal overnight to keep the government funded through January. The bill earned the 60 votes it needed to pass it. However, the deal does not mean the government is open. Senators still have to finalize the bill and the House has to approve it.

Lorain coffee shop sells $100 pastries to support families affected by government shutdown

A coffee shop in Lorain is selling a dozen pastries for $100, but all of that money is for a good cause. It will be going to families that have been affected by the government shutdown. The owner plans to donate all of the money to Second Harvest Food Bank.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for most of Northern Ohio. Plan on bands of lake effect snow through the day along with temps near freezing and wind chills in the teens. Its our first taste of winter this season and it's a big one... I'll be tracking it all out on Good Morning Cleveland.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.