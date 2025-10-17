MORNING DIGEST: Flags flown at half-staff to honor Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper killed in line-of-duty

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, October 17 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Flags flown at half staff to honor OSHP trooper

Today, flags across the state will be flown at half-staff to remember an OSHP state trooper killed in the line-of-duty in Mahoning County. Trooper Nicholas Cayton was struck and killed while assisting a disabled vehicle on Route 11 in Canfield on Thursday. A police escort took Cayton's body to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. Governor Dewine said in a statement, "Fran and I are saddened to learn about the line-of-duty death of Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, Nicholas Cayton."

Local officials address safety concerns in Rocky River

In the last month, two Rocky River students have been hit by cars while riding their bikes on the way to and from school. Both students did recover, but residents have safety concerns following both accidents. Now, city and school leaders are working together to educate the community through social media. Rocky River's director of public works and safety says the city is working to add more traffic measures like speed cushions and bike lanes to help prevent crashes from happening in the future.

Ohio State commit sues OHSAA over NIL

Friday night lights are a hot topic around Northeast Ohio, but the school games won't be the only thing fans, players and parents will be talking about tonight. A hot topic of conversation this week is whether or not the athletes on the field should be able to financially benefit from their own name, image and likeness. News 5's John Kosich will be live this morning to talk to talk about the fight to get Ohio high school athletes paid.

Parma Heights prepares to open a new library

We have been following this story for the last few years. The city of Parma Heights is moving forward with a plan for the city's new library that they say will benefit the whole community for decades to come. However, some members in the community are not as excited about this project. News 5's Mike Holden will be live this morning following through on the progress and the work underway to get the new library done.

Ask give charity donations

A new artifical intelligence tool, "AskGive" is providing donors with trusted information about charities and giving. Last year, Americans gave almost $400 billion dollars to charities, but about $96 million dollars of that money went to scammers. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank will have more on how "AskGive" ensures donors generosity isn't wasted.

