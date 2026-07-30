MORNING DIGEST: Flames shoot out of Canton house

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's July 30, and here is what you need to know.
Flames shoot out of Canton house
Right now, emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a house explosion in Canton. News 5 is at the scene and will provide updates throughout the morning.
Teen on e-bike hit by semi in Westlake
The crash happened Tuesday morning at the corner of Columbia and Westwood roads. As the Westlake Police Department continues to investigate the crash, police are giving drivers and bikers safety reminders.
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Your forecast
Today will be a top-10 weather day! Scintillating sunshine, highs in the low 80s, all with low humidity. Make sure to get outside and enjoy some time in this beautiful weather.
Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.
Traffic impact
View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.