MORNING DIGEST: Flu cases surge in Ohio as first child death of the season is reported

Flu cases surge in Ohio as first child death of the season is reported

Flu season is back and the number of people experiencing symptoms is already spiking. Last week alone more than 1,400 people were hospitalized with the flu in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health just reported that the state's first flu-associated death happened to someone under the age of 18 from Greene County. Doctors strongly recommend getting the flu vaccine. It's also important to always cover your coughs, sneezes and a wear a mask to prevent it from spreading to others.

Snow break brings reminder of 24-hour parking bans in Lakewood

We may be getting a break from the snow, but before the next round hits, make sure you double check your city's ordinance. Many areas have a 24 hour parking ban, and Lakewood is one of those cities. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt is going to tell us about residents concerns when it comes to this ban.

Downtown parking rules change with extended paid hours

If you're heading downtown this weekend, you may notice some changes that went into effect in the new year. Paid street parking will now be from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every night. There will no longer be free weekend parking downtown, but Sunday street parking in Ohio City will stay free.

Automakers roll out new and familiar features for 2026 vehicles

Automakers are hoping to get us all back into the driver's seat in a brand new car in the new year. This year we can expect to see some new high tech as well as some old features that our parents enjoyed.

Your forecast

We're still dodging lake effect snow in the primary snowbelt... much drier south. May even see some sun again today south of Cleveland. Everyone stays cold, though. Stuck in the 20s today and through the weekend. We'll have to wait until next week for the thaw.

Traffic impact

