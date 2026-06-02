Morning Digest: Myles Garrett shares heartfelt message after trade

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, June 2, and here is what you need to know.

Myles Garrett shares heartfelt message to Browns fans after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cleveland Browns will receive Pro Bowl edge rusher Jarred Verse, plus a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028-second round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. Hours after the trade, Garrett shared a heartfelt message for Browns fans and all those across Northeast Ohio on Instagram thanking them for the role they helped play in his nine years playing with the Browns. "From my very first play you embraced me, and I wanted to help bring winning back to a city whose loyalty, resilience, and belief never wavered," Garrett wrote. "What I didn't fully understand then was how much this city would shape me."

Lorain County roundabout targets crash-prone intersection

Construction is underway on a new roundabout in Lorain County at the intersection of LaGrange Road, Wanda Street, and Oberlin Elyria Road — a site the county engineer's office has flagged for years due to serious crashes and congestion. Crews began work about two weeks ago and have made progress on the east side of the roundabout. The Lorain County Engineer's Office says the intersection was the site of 34 crashes between 2015 and 2019. Eleven of those crashes resulted in serious injury. Congestion was also a concern at the intersection. The county engineer's office hired an outside consulting firm in 2019 to conduct a traffic analysis, which found a roundabout would provide the greatest improvements for both safety and congestion. Deputy County Engineer Shaun Duffala told your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt that roundabouts are not always welcomed by the public, but said they can make a meaningful difference in safety.

Dozens protest Cleveland's Flock Safety surveillance cameras at city council meeting

Dozens of Cleveland residents showed up to city council to protest the city's use of surveillance cameras, as the Bibb administration introduced legislation to extend the city's contract with Flock Safety. Flock Safety operates automatic license plate reader cameras across Cleveland. The city's current contract with Flock Safety is set to expire at the end of June, but the proposed legislation would extend the agreement for another year. Supporters say the license plate readers help prevent crime. Critics say the cameras amount to mass surveillance that threatens privacy and civil liberties. The legislation is scheduled to undergo a detailed review by the Public Safety Committee on June 17.

Former Cuyahoga County judge sentenced to 60 days in prison for tampering with records

A former Cuyahoga County judge was sentenced to 60 days in prison for tampering with records. Leslie Celebreeze was sentenced yesterday after taking a plea deal in February. She originally faced nine to 36 months behind bars. Celebreeze was arraigned late last year and suspended from the bench after years of reporting from the Marshall Project Cleveland on alleged misconduct. As part of her sentence, Celebreeze will also have to pay $10,000.

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Your forecast

Get ready for another BEAUTIFUL day. Full sunshine, great temps, low humidity. We'll start building more heat tomorrow with 80s returning late week. We'll bring rain back this weekend, too.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Transportation will be closing the intersection of State Route 18 and State Route 511 to construct a single-lane roundabout. Traffic on State Route 18 will be detoured to State Route 58 north to U.S. 20 west to State Route 60 south to State Route 18. All traffic on State Route 511 will be detoured to State Route 162 east to State Route 58 north to U.S. 20 west to State Route 511. Crews plan to have the roundabout completed by Friday, August 14 and reopen the intersection before the Lorain County Fair.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.