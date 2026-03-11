Morning Digest: Severe storm threat for your Wednesday

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, March 11, and here is what you need to know.

Fundraisers set up to help families of teens killed in Lorain marina crash

There's a benefit dinner tonight in tribute to a teen who died in a car crash at a marina in Lorain. The event takes place from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Local 2000, 3151 Abbe Road, in Sheffield Village, in honor of the late Lucille Hopkins. It’s being organized by Local Union 2192 of Lorain County Job and Family Services. Hopkins’ father, Tyler Brickman, serves on the union’s bargaining committee. Every dollar raised throughout Wednesday will be donated to Hopkins’ family. Students at EHOVE Career Center have also organized an effort to honor their fellow student, Paige Williams, who was lost last week in the tragic accident. Williams was a cosmetology student who participated in Food Service Operations instructor Mr. Perry Bellamy's Connections class twice a week. This week, the students have chosen to dedicate their work at Cafe @ 316 to Williams' memory by donating 25% of sales and 100% of gratuities to the memorial fund established for her family. Community members who wish to stop by this week and support, the cafe is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7 pm. Cafe @ 316 features coffees, soups, salads, subs and desserts is on the EHOVE Career Center campus located at 316 W. Mason Road in Milan.

Ohio Sen. Jon Husted to testify in FirstEnergy corruption trial

Ohio Senator Jon Husted is scheduled to testify for the defense on Wednesday in the criminal trial of former FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling — the latest development in a case that has mentioned his name more than 100 times and that prosecutors have described as the largest public corruption scheme in Ohio history. Jones and Dowling are on trial for allegedly paying a $4.3 million bribe to Sam Randazzo, the former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Local breweries collecting signatures to stop new hemp law

This Friday is the deadline for groups looking to repeal Ohio's new cannabis law, Senate Bill 56. Right now, groups are gathering signatures on a petition to put marijuana back on the ballot this fall. Senate Bill 56 bans so-called "intoxicating hemp" products and changes marijuana policy in our state. Several local brewers produce THC beverages that would be banned under the new law when it takes effect on March 20. Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City is hosting a signing station for people who want to sign the petition.

Multiple Bigfoot sightings in Portage County

Over the past week, Portage County has seen several reports of strange creatures roaming. Multiple bigfoot or sasquatch sightings have been reported since last Thursday, including in Mantua, Garrettsville, and Wyndham. All of the reports have a few things in common. A large creature walking on two legs, anywhere from six to 10 feet tall and covered in dark fur.



WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.