Morning Digest: Gas prices skyrocketing in Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, March 10th, and here is what you need to know.

Gas prices skyrocketing in Northeast Ohio

It’s been just over a week since the start of the war with Iran, and gas prices are climbing fast here in the buckeye state. According to AAA, Ohio’s average price for a gallon of regular gas now sits at $3.43. A week ago, it was $2.90, a jump of more than 50 cents in just seven days. According to the head of GasBuddy’s petroleum analysis, Ohio and Michigan have seen the third-biggest increase over the last week, trailing only Indiana and Florida.

Shaker Heights Bike Club repairs bikes for local, needy communities

For the last three years, the Shaker Heights High School Bike Club has been learning how to repair old bikes. They've been sending their finished projects out into local communities that need transportation. Students meet each week and repair bikes that range from excellent to those that have seen better days. Adult and children's bikes have gone to two places: The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and the University Settlement community center.

Stark County Sheriff's office warns of text scams

None of us are immune to falling for a scam. And they're only getting more realistic thanks to artificial intelligence. The Stark County Sheriff's Office is seeing a rise in scams claiming a person has a warrant for your arrest. The problem is the documents look realistic. So if you receive a text saying you missed jury duty, skipped court, or have fines due just ignore it. If you are concerned you may have missed jury duty or have fines due, you can check to see for yourself on the Stark County Sheriff's website.

Magistrate rules against using unclaimed funds to build Ohio sports stadiums

The Cleveland Browns suffered a setback Monday as a magistrate in Columbus blocked the state from taking unclaimed funds to help pay for the team's stadium in Brook Park. Franklin County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Jennifer Hunt granted a preliminary injunction in favor of Ohioans who sued state officials. The decision stops the state from taking ownership of roughly $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion in unclaimed funds while a lawsuit plays out.

Your forecast

Traffic impact

The intersection of West 3rd and West St. Clair Avenue is closed in Downtown Cleveland for a sinkhole. The sinkhole opened Sunday morning, and the City of Cleveland does not have a timeline for when the intersection will reopen.

Crews will be making water line repairs in Brunswick along Center Road. Work will be done between Troon and Garfield Avenues. Traffic will be maintained, but delays are expected. Work should be completed by the end of April.

The Union Avenue bridge in Bedford is now closed until October. ODOT is completing a bridge replacement project. The detour for northbound drivers is State Route 8 to Rockside Road to Broadway. The detour for southbound drivers will be Broadway to Forbes Avenue.

