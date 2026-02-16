Morning Digest: Geneva bridal shop sees improvement during pause in construction

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, February 16th, and here is what you need to know.

Geneva bridal shop sees improvement during pause in construction

U.S. Route 20 in Geneva is now open to two-way traffic after 613 days of construction work. No one appreciates it more than Formality Bridal owner Penny Bowers-Schebal. In December, she told News 5 that the long construction project was affecting her once successful business. Bowers-Schebal said she is seeing a difference now with the road open. When News 5 visited her, the shop's Sunday was booked with appointments, and the shop's improved business meant she was considering hiring more employees at the Geneva location.

FBI testing DNA found on glove consistent with type seen on Guthrie doorbell video

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie is making a new plea for her mother Nancy’s safe return. In a video posted on social media Sunday, Guthrie says to whomever abducted her "It’s never too late and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing.." It comes as investigators are reporting a break in the case. Sources say they’ve recovered DNA from a glove found about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie's house – they’re now awaiting further test results. Sources also say investigators are leaning away from members of the Guthrie family as suspects. They’re also leaning away from two men detained after traffic stops, one last week in Rio Rico, Arizona, and another Friday night about two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home.

Vermilion residents urged to sign up for emergency alerts

As temperatures warm up this week, some cities are now bracing for the potential of ice jams and flooding along local rivers. In Vermilion, first responders are watching water levels closely. And in the meantime, they're urging residents living along the river to sign up for the city's emergency alert system. It is free to sign up. The system will send you text alerts for things like water main breaks or road closures.... but has recently been updated to include evacuation notices if they're needed. You can sign up for those alerts on the city's website. First responders are also urging residents to be careful if you're out on the river, as the ice is starting to melt.

Guardians tickets go on sale today

Tickets go on sale today for 2026 Cleveland Guardians games. Sales open 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16 – 216 Day - for the season. The team also announced its promotional calendar filled with bobbleheads, jersey giveaways, dollar dog nights, pregame in the district, fireworks and more. The overall slate features Nine Dollar Dog Nights, 12 fireworks nights, four bobblehead giveaways and three jersey giveaways.

New cars in your budget

Presidents Day may honor past presidents – but it’s also a big day for car deals. With vehicle prices still near record highs, we look at the do’s and don’ts of new car buying, so you don’t waste your money.

Walsh University football program signs 9-year-old with leukemia

Diagnosed with leukemia a year ago, a Lake Elementary fourth grade student has become Walsh University's newest football recruit, joining a team that has rallied behind him in his fight. Zach Bucklew is part of the Walsh University football team through "Team Impact." It's a nationwide program that matches children with serious illnesses with collegiate sports teams.

