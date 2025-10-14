MORNING DIGEST: Golf carts approved on city streets in Cleveland for business purposes

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, October 14 and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

BCI investigating incident in Jackson Township

We are following breaking news out of Jackson Township where BCI was called to the scene after a situation along Parkford Street NW near Wales Avenue NW. Video from our overnight newstracker showed a large police presence and the area blocked off with caution tape. We witnessed investigators carry out 3 large white boxes. They were working from outside to inside with cameras. Jackson Township Police was also at the scene with evidence markers in front of their cars.

Golf carts now allowed on city streets in Cleveland

Cleveland City Council just approved new legislation setting rules for the use of vehicles such as golf carts on city streets. The measure just approved last night sets speed, safety and registration requirements for small vehicles that can travel up to 20 miles per hour and weigh less than 3,000 pounds. News 5's Caitlin Hunt talked to one of the groups who helped get this ordinance passed. They are looking to use the golf carts for short-distance rideshare and tourism services in downtown Cleveland.

Browns to Brookpark: Modell Law

After more than a year of heated back-and-forth debate, the Browns and the city of Cleveland have reached a $100 million settlement, paving the way for a new domed stadium in Brook Park. The city and Haslam Sports Group also agreed to dismiss their lawsuits over the project. Our Mike Holden is breaking down the full deal between Mayor Justin Bibb and the Haslam's, as well as what happens next on Good Morning Cleveland.

CSX to start "repairs" on Lorain railroad bridges

Over the past six months, News 5 has done multiple stories on the push to get a railroad bridge fixed in Lorain. According to a representative with the city of Lorain, those repairs are set to begin today. Lorain's Safety Service Director Rey Carrion tells our Tiffany Tarpley repairs will start Tuesday on the East 28th Street Bridge and then CSX crews will move to the 21st Railroad Street Bridge as well.

