MORNING DIGEST: Government shutdown causes major air travel disruptions nationwide

Government shutdown causes major air travel disruptions nationwide

Recently, airports have been experiencing major travel trouble across the United States. The government shutdown is directly impacting air travel, which is creating a ripple effect problems. This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration aims to reduce air traffic. Our Mile Holden will be live this morning from Cleveland Hopkins Airport to bring us the latest updates.

Cleveland mayor, faith leaders back school closures to avert district budget crisis

The city of Cleveland's mayor and a coalition of local ministers are supporting the Cleveland Metropolitan school district's plan to close and merge schools. It's a seismic proposal to downsize the district, which risks running out of money by 2028. During Wednesday night's meeting, the district CEO called for reducing the number of elementary schools from 61 to 45, and cutting high schools from 27 to 14.

Drivers urged to stay alert as deer season peaks across the region

Deer season is among us, and they are always out during those early morning hours. So, it's important for drivers be to be extra cautious. Our Tessa DiTirro will be joining us live this morning out on the roads to bring us some safety tips.

New study examines why black women face higher cancer death rates

Black women in the United States are more likely to die from certain cancers than any other racial or ethnic group. So, there has been a new push to find out why. We first told you about the American Cancer Society's Voices of Black Women Study back in December of last year. This morning, we're going to check in on the progress.

