Morning Digest: Great Northern Mall redevelopment underway

Great Northern Mall redevelopment underway

For years, we have covered the evolution — and frankly, the extinction — of area shopping malls. In North Olmsted, they are preparing for a new era at Great Northern Mall. City Council is expected to greenlight a project that could pave the way for major redevelopment at the entry point of the mall. Under a new proposed plan, the city would demolish the sprawling Sears structure and transform the site into a major grocery super-store development.

Tree blown onto home in Maple Heights

Strong winds toppled a tree onto a home in Maple Heights Wednesday. There were residents in the home when the tree fell, but no one was injured. Jorge Pedraza says his wife and infant daughter were in their kitchen when a tree came through the side of his teenage daughter's bedroom window. Fortunately the older children were at school at the time, so no one was hurt. Jorge says he's already filed an insurance claim. The Maple Heights Fire Department told us the tree was home to a family of squirrels. 3 squirrel babies were found in the yard when crews arrived. The parents were found near the roof. None of them were injured.

Where to find St. Patrick's Day savings

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and that means parades, parties and plenty of corned beef and beer. The Irish holiday is big business for Danny's Deli in Cleveland. Owner Sam Gerges expects his shop will go through a couple thousand pounds of corned beef on March 17. But with beef prices at record highs, he said costs are hitting hard. For those planning to celebrate at home, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank visited local grocery stores to look for savings on St. Patrick’s Day staples.

Ohio State to announce its next leader this morning

Ohio State will announce its next leader of the university this morning. It comes after ted carter announced his resignation on Monday. The university says carter was confronted about an inappropriate relationship, he admitted to it and resigned. We've learned that relationship involves a podcast that promotes issues involving veterans. The Board of Trustees is set to meet at 9 a.m.

Courtroom in the classroom

Students at Rootstown High School got a rare front-row seat to the legal system. Portage County Court was in session right inside the Rootstown High School gym. From the bleachers, students witnessed a real appeals hearing giving them a first-hand look at how courts handle serious cases including those involving drugs and tragic consequences.

