MORNING DIGEST: Groundbreaking today for $119 million development project at former Lakewood Hospital site

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, September 25th and here is what you need to know.

Groundbreaking today for $119 million development project at former Lakewood Hospital site

More than 5 years after Lakewood Hospital was torn down, the land where it once stood on Detroit Ave. is finally being developed. Construction will begin today on a $119 million dollar mixed-use development featuring apartment units, parking, retail shops and a public community plaza.

Guardians beat Tigers again to take division lead

It’s official. The Cleveland Guardians are now in first place in the AL Central. Another win last night against the Detroit Tigers has broken the tie with just four games left to play in the regular season. The Guardians still haven’t clinched a playoff berth but they could do that as soon as today if they beat the Tigers and the Houston Astros lose their game. First pitch tonight is at 6:40 p.m. at Progressive Field.

Cleveland literacy nonprofit searching for permanent home after temporary move

A Cleveland nonprofit that provides free adult education is searching for a permanent home after being forced to move from its east side location. Seeds of Literacy had to leave its Kinsman and East 139th Street location in early September after 11 years. The nonprofit has found a temporary space on the east side at Shaker Heights Public Library, about a mile from its former location, but it's not a permanent solution.

Jimmy Kimmel's return to air sees record ratings

In its return to air Tuesday night after a brief suspension, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" saw more than three times the show's average viewership. 6.3 million viewers tuned in on traditional television despite the show still being blocked in several markets.

Laketran expanding its Dial-a-Ride service starting this Sunday

Beginning this weekend, Laketran is expanding its paratransit service to include Sundays. Sunday’s service will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Laketran tells us this will help more people get their shopping done or go to religious services.All the changes take effect on September 28th. But you can now beginning scheduling rides for this Sunday.

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

Work continues along Babbitt Road in Euclid. Crews have closed Babbitt Road between Lakemont Avenue and East 232nd Street for gas line construction and repairs. Work should finish tomorrow evening.

Gas line repair and construction also continues in Berea along Front Street. The northbound lanes between Third Avenue and Depot Street are closed. That work should last another week.

Starting Monday, the ramp from I-271 northbound to Cedar Road will be closed for two weeks.

On Wednesday, the City of Parma will close West 54th Street from Brookpark Road to West Ridgewood Drive for water infrastructure improvements. Work is expected to take about 30 days.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.