MORNING DIGEST: Guardians to host Tigers in playoffs, local coffee prices brewing higher

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, September 29 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Who's ready for playoff baseball in the land?

The Guardians will host a familiar foe as they welcome the Detroit Tigers to Progressive Field in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that kicks off tomorrow at 1:08 p.m. The Guardians won the American League Central Division after completing the largest comeback in Major League Baseball history to win a division. That means all the games of this best-of-three series with the Tigers will be here at Progressive Field.

Coffee drinkers are feeling the squeeze as prices continue to climb

Coffee prices for a daily brew continue to climb rising 20.9% over the past year. Experts attribute the higher costs to a combination of factors. Severe drought in Venezuela and Brazil, two of the world’s largest coffee producers, has reduced supply. New tariffs on Brazil, instituted by the Trump administration earlier this year, have added another layer of pressure. We talked with local coffee shops who tell us the pressure is just the beginning.

Cleveland to reduce speed limit on Lake Avenue

A major Cleveland street is about to get a speed limit reduction. After a lengthy study process that involved a review from state officials, The Cleveland Planning Commission has approved a plan to reduce the speed limit on Lake Avenue from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour. The change is expected to take place at the end of this year.

Cuyahoga County Treasurer live in studio this morning

You might’ve received a letter in the mail from the Cuyahoga County’s Treasurer’s office recently about delinquent taxes. If you’re confused by what you’re seeing we’re getting some answers for you this morning. Cuyahoga County Treasurer Brad Cromes will join us live in studio at 6:30 a.m.

Fan favorite returning to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is back for the first time since 2019! After a hiatus, families can once again enjoy this beloved after-hours Halloween tradition at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The event runs select Thursdays through Sundays, from October 2 through October 26. Each evening is from 5 to 9 p.m.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Another summer-like stunner to start off the workweek! Plenty of sun and highs on either side of 80, a bit of a lake breeze develops later today keeping the lakefront cooler.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

The I-271 northbound exit ramp to Cedar Road is now closed for drainage repairs and safety improvements. The ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, October 13. The detour involves the I-271 northbound exit ramp to Brainard Road, then to Cedar Road.

Culvert replacement is happening in Medina County along SR-301. The area between Greenwich Road and Crawford Road along SR-301 is now closed and should reopen Friday. If traveling southbound, the detour is SR-301 south to U.S. 224 east to U.S. 42 south to SR-301. Northbound motorists can reverse that order. The road should reopen on Friday.

The eastbound lanes on the Cleveland Shoreway near West 45th Street are now open following a weekend closure to fix a water main break.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.