Morning Digest: Heat wave hits Northeast Ohio as temperatures soar to the 90s.

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, June 30, and here is what you need to know.

Heat wave hits Northeast Ohio as temperatures soar to the 90s.

We are officially entering a heat wave. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s. This extreme heat can put you at risk for heat-related illnesses and issues. This morning, your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden will be live from Edgewater Beach to share the impact and what people are doing to keep themselves cool.

Cleveland's 5-minute idling law explained as temps climb

As temperatures climb this week, Cleveland drivers should think twice before sitting in a running car to cool down — it could be against the law. Under Cleveland law, idling is defined as sitting in a car with no destination or purpose. The law prohibits idling for more than 5 minutes. Limited exemptions exist, including extreme weather conditions and some vehicle types. The Cleveland Department of Public Health says idling is illegal because of the effects vehicle emissions have on the environment and human health. According to the department, 1 minute of idling produces more carbon monoxide than smoking 3 packs of cigarettes. When a car runs, tiny particles are released from the exhaust. Those particles can get into the lungs and contribute to respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

Akron water main break closes West Market Street

Drivers in Akron may need to take a different route today if West Market Street is part of your daily commute. A water main break shut down the road last night, and crews are working to get the road fixed. This morning, your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be breaking down the closure.

Euclid residents evacuated after Lakeland complex condemned

Residents of Lakeland Commons and Lakeland Tower are being required to leave their homes today. This evacuation comes after the building was condemned. The city of Euclid is asking community partners to gather at the complex at noon to help families move.

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